Eat Healthier and Save Time With These Meal Services

Why spend so much time cooking when you can have it done for you?

November 5, 2019 3 min read

Sun Basket

We lead busy lives. Twenty-four hours isn’t enough time for anybody’s day so we’re left grasping at straws for how to save a little time here and there. One thing you shouldn’t be worried about, however, is eating. With a wide variety of meal delivery subscription programs available for any diet and budget, eating healthy, time-saving meals is more attainable than ever. You just have to know what’s right for you.

Sun Basket offers a practically endless variety of meal plans designed to fit any lifestyle or dietary restriction. They use 100% organic produce, antibiotic- and hormone-free meat, and are committed to sustainable operations. From paleo and gluten-free to “carb-conscious” and “quick and easy”, they make it easy to curate the diet that’s right for you.

The Fine Points:

Prep Time: Less than 20 minutes and up.

Pricing: Starts at 2 recipes/week for 2 people at $11.99 per serving.

Offer: Get $35 off your first order.



Home Chef

If you’ve got the time to cook but not the time to shop, you want Home Chef. This delivery service lets you choose between 13 easy-to-follow recipes every week and delivers top-tier ingredients to your doorstep at your convenience. They’ve got carb- and calorie-conscious recipes, as well as gluten-free and more restriction-conscious recipes.

The Fine Points:

Prep Time: About 30 minutes.

Pricing: $9.95 per serving.



Blue Apron

Blue Apron is one of the leaders in the meal delivery business, with a wide variety of plans from Signature and Freestyle to Family and Vegetarian. They partner with farmers to raise the highest-quality ingredients and support sustainable distribution practices, committing themselves to building a better food system.

The Fine Points:

Prep Time: Less than 20 minutes and up.

Pricing: Starts at 2 recipes/week for 2 people at $9.99 per serving.

Offer: Get $20 off each of your first three boxes

Amazon Fresh Meal Kits

If you’ve wondered, “Does Amazon do everything?” The answer is yes, Amazon does do everything, including dinner. Amazon Fresh Meal Kits take the hassle out of shopping, giving you all the ingredients you need to make a chef-designed dinner for two in just 30 minutes. Everything is perfectly portioned and delivered ready to go.

The Fine Points:

Prep Time: About 30 minutes

Pricing: Varies by meal

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh is like having a personal shopper. They plan and deliver step-by-step recipes and ingredients so you can just enjoy cooking without any of the shopping hassle. Their business model is centered around convenience, giving you the option of pausing weekly deliveries, skipping when you’re going to be out of town, or scheduling deliveries only for specific times. That flexibility makes it one of the most desirable options for people who can’t quit commit to a full subscription.

The Fine Points:

Prep Time: About 30 minutes.

Pricing: Varies.

Offer: Get $80 off + free shipping on your first order.



Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is one of the best vegetarian and vegan-friendly meal delivery services on the market. They specialize in plant-based recipes, pre-portioning organic, sustainably-sourced ingredients and delivering them right to your door. Each week, you choose your meals from a constantly evolving menu and enjoy delicious, healthy flavors that take practically no time to prepare.

The Fine Points: