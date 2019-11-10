4 Reasons Why Sonos Is an Office Must Have

Add a little music to your office life.

November 10, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Regardless of where you work — in a giant corporate office, a startup, or at home — music can make work life better. Nobody wants to work in a spookily quiet workspace and having a little background music can help people get in the zone easier. Not to mention, those office parties have to have a little jam.

When you need some sound in the office, Sonos is the way to go. This is why.

Sound Quality

Voice Controls

Versatility

Design

Quite simply, Sonos sounds amazing. The speaker features two Class-D digital amplifiers that are perfectly tuned to match the speaker drivers and acoustic architecture for beautifully balanced sound. It also includes one downward-firing tweeter to create a crisp, clear high-frequency response and a mid-woofer integrated into the cabinet to ensure faithful playback of mid-range vocal frequencies and deep, rich bass. Seriously, it sounds awesome.With Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant capabilities, you can treat Sonos like a smart home device. Anybody can change the music simply by asking and your office manager can even use Sonos as a supplies list or ask for a reminder when visitors are scheduled to arrive.Sonos is virtually infinite. You can create a daisy chain of multiple connected Sonos units to create a true surround sound experience as your space grows. You can also just as easily disconnect individual speakers or only play music on a single one so every team can listen to what they’d like. You don’t even need a Wi-Fi connection to play, Bluetooth works just fine.

Sonos’ beautiful design fits any office aesthetic. It’s simple and minimalistic yet extremely durable. It’s rated IP56 for protection from dust particles and water splashes and is built with a shock-resistant case because, well, accidents happen.

If you want a musical office, Sonos is your answer.