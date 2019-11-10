Music

4 Reasons Why Sonos Is an Office Must Have

Add a little music to your office life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Reasons Why Sonos Is an Office Must Have
Image credit: Sonos
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Regardless of where you work — in a giant corporate office, a startup, or at home — music can make work life better. Nobody wants to work in a spookily quiet workspace and having a little background music can help people get in the zone easier. Not to mention, those office parties have to have a little jam. 

When you need some sound in the office, Sonos is the way to go. This is why.

Sound Quality

Sound Quality
Image credit: Sonos
Quite simply, Sonos sounds amazing. The speaker features two Class-D digital amplifiers that are perfectly tuned to match the speaker drivers and acoustic architecture for beautifully balanced sound. It also includes one downward-firing tweeter to create a crisp, clear high-frequency response and a mid-woofer integrated into the cabinet to ensure faithful playback of mid-range vocal frequencies and deep, rich bass. Seriously, it sounds awesome.

Voice Controls

Voice Controls
Image credit: Sonos
With Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant capabilities, you can treat Sonos like a smart home device. Anybody can change the music simply by asking and your office manager can even use Sonos as a supplies list or ask for a reminder when visitors are scheduled to arrive.

Versatility

Versatility
Image credit: Sonos
Sonos is virtually infinite. You can create a daisy chain of multiple connected Sonos units to create a true surround sound experience as your space grows. You can also just as easily disconnect individual speakers or only play music on a single one so every team can listen to what they’d like. You don’t even need a Wi-Fi connection to play, Bluetooth works just fine.

Design

Design
Image credit: Sonos

Sonos’ beautiful design fits any office aesthetic. It’s simple and minimalistic yet extremely durable. It’s rated IP56 for protection from dust particles and water splashes and is built with a shock-resistant case because, well, accidents happen.

If you want a musical office, Sonos is your answer.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Music

These Apple Powerbeats Alternatives Won't Budge While You Work Out, and They're 62 Percent Off

Music

This Curated Music App Is Designed to Help You Focus

Music

Commute Easy With These True Wireless Earbuds