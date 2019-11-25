Besides Cheap Data, What is Driving Online Content Consumption in India?

The Indian audience was always hungry for fresh content, but supply was an issue. Platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify Zee5 and Hotstar, among others, have filled the gap

November 25, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In September 2016, a disruption came about in the Indian telecom space. With the launch of Reliance Jio, data consumption almost became an addiction. In India, cheap mobile data plans—cheapest at INR 18.5 per GB—remains one of the key drivers for content consumption.

Waving the ride, many over-the-top players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, apart from the likes of Spotify and home-grown Zee5 and Hotstar started to flood subscribers with fresh content.

Meanwhile, the Indian digital media too grew by 41.9 per cent between 2017 and 2018, touching INR 169 million, as per a FICCI–EY Media & Entertainment (M&E) report.

But what is fuelling this growth of content consumption? Is it cheap data alone? We tell you three key reasons that have been driving the exponential growth in online content consumption in India.