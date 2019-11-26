11 Perfect Ways How Startups Can Design Their Office And Gain Maximum Productivity

Create a space that shapes the working culture and expert tells us how to do it

November 26, 2019 8 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A startup is exciting in many ways. Breakfast meetings and product launches, pulling off all-nighters and enjoying happy hour with colleagues – working in a startup is more than just a job, it is a lifestyle in itself.

Designing a workspace for startups and the lifestyle they espouse is a very different ball game. One needs to cater to the fast-evolving work styles and the collaborative nature of the workforce that characterise startups.

In fact, it is very important to factor that employees spend more than 50% of their waking hours at the workplace and that environment greatly influences their performance and mental framework.

Canadian graphic designer and educator, Robert L. Peters wisely said, "Design creates culture. Culture shapes values. Values determine the future." If you can understand this, you can surely understand the essence of it.

But to get the best you need advice from an expert. Entrepreneur India spoke to Krish Kothari, the 26-year-old Creative Head, and Founder of Krish Kothari Designs. His artistic endeavours have been recognised by the design fraternity, resulting in collaborations with lead designers from Visionnaire, Fendi Casa, Roberto Cavalli Home, and Longhi. Over the past three years, Krish has revamped over 100,000+ square feet across both residential and commercial spaces.

Talking about the importance of designing the workplace he said, "Recent research has shown that office design has a huge impact on how much gets done. To enhance productivity, we need to design a workplace that supports and enables efficient, happier and healthier employees."

Putting it out simply for everyone, Kothari gives us are 11 tips to design our startup office for maximum productivity and employee wellbeing.