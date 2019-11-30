10 Deals Still Available With Black Friday Pricing
3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods
If you get an Apple Watch charger, an iPhone charger, and an AirPods charging case separately, you might spend almost $200. This handy wireless power bank will charge all three and it's only $40.
Buy Now: 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods for $32 (Was $99.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set
No kitchen is complete without a functional, beautiful set of knives. These Hanshu knives are made in the Damasukasu style, with fine waves worked into the steel blades. This three-piece set will help you achieve almost any cutting task in the kitchen.
Buy Now: Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set for $56 (Was $299.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag
Perfect for the business traveler, this stylish bag converts between a briefcase, a carry-on, and a backpack. No matter where you're going, it has you covered.
Buy Now: VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag for $135.20 (Was $199) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station
The Rocketbook Wave is essentially a notebook with endless paper. Just record your notes on the pages and you can digitally transfer them directly to the cloud. Once they're gone, you can clear the pages in the microwave and get right back to work.
Buy Now: Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station for $22.40 (Was $35.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
Force Flyers Card Drone with Hi-Res Wi-Fi FPV Camera
This ingenious drone was built for selfie lovers. With a hi-resolution, first-person view camera, you can easily guide the drone to record your adventures by using your phone. It even has a "Follow Me" function, setting it up to automatically take a burst of photos of you so you don't have to ask anyone to take a picture.
Buy Now: Force Flyers Card Drone with Hi-Res Wi-Fi FPV Camera for $40 (Was $69.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
MEE audio EarBoost EB1 Bluetooth Wireless Adaptive Audio Enhancement Earphones
These clever wireless earphones are designed to adjust to your ear's unique curve so you can experience audio the way it was meant to be enjoyed. Just test your ears with the built-in hearing test tool, tweak your profile, and you'll be able to find the perfect sound.
Buy Now: MEE audio EarBoost EB1 Bluetooth Wireless Adaptive Audio Enhancement Earphones for $40 (Was $99.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock
While the first 3-in-1 charger was portable, this one was designed for your desk space. With an elegant, simple look, it will nicely round out your desk while charging all of your devices as you work.
Buy Now: iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock for $36 (Was $119.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
Suction Powered Wireless Charger
It's not easy to wirelessly charge your phone and continue to use it. This charger changes all that. With little suckers built-in, you can hook your phone up to charge wirelessly while still holding it up for easy access.
Buy Now: Suction Powered Wireless Charger for $44 (Was $69) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.
Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer
The Jamstik is the smartest way to learn guitar. This clever little gadget works as a MIDI board, letting you make music and instructing you on guitar finger placement. A capacitive touch PCB sits below the fretboard, identifying your finger position in real-time and allowing you to learn as you go.
Buy Now: Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer for $144 (Was $199.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.
Paula Deen 13 QT (1700W) Family-Sized Air Fryer Oven
This massive air fryer has plenty of room to cook for the whole family. Plus, it can fry and cook foods with way less greasy, unhealthy oil, making it a great choice to prepare healthy meals that even the pickiest eaters will enjoy.
Buy Now: Paula Deen 13 QT (1700W) Family-Sized Air Fryer Oven for $120 (Was $299.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.