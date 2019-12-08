The Perfect Holiday Gifts For the Man, or Men, in Your Life

These gifts are sure to score big points with the men on your list.

December 8, 2019 7 min read

In the olden days of YouTube—we’re talking 13 years ago—a grainy home video filmed on Christmas morning 1998 went viral, before going viral was really even a thing.

In the clip, a kid called Brandon unwraps a Nintendo 64 and completely loses his mind. He screams, he pumps his fist, he appears unhinged by his own unbridled joy. Judging by the video, Brandon is the happiest a boy has ever been on Christmas morning.

Brandon is probably pushing 30 now, and we doubt any Christmas gift since has made him so ecstatic. Why? Because unless they’re under the age of 12, buying gifts for men is an incredibly difficult task.

Instead of dwelling on why this is (they’re too picky? They don’t communicate their needs? Nothing will ever top the N64?), we’ll take a look at the gifts that might just help the man, or men, in your life unlock their inner Brandon this holiday season.

Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Fleece Pullover

From preppy finance bros in Manhattan to rugged outdoorsmen in Montana, guys love Patagonia. If you’re one of the millions upon millions of people who knows a guy who falls somewhere in between these two extremes, he’ll probably enjoy this cotton quilted pullover.

Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Fleece Pullover: $149 (Backcountry)

The Office Clue Edition

Compared to Monopoly, Clue is unlikely to cause a family to have an irreparable falling out. It’s less ruthless, more fun; and it’s even better when it features characters from The Office, as well as a load of Office themed clues, weapons, and other Dunder Mifflin miscellany. This would be a good gift for a husband, as it will make them feel like they’re partly responsible for some festive family bonding.

The Office Clue Edition: $139.50 (Amazon)

Urban Map Glass

Not all men like bourbon, and not all men enjoy staring at maps. However, we’re guessing that you know at least one man in your life who enjoys both of these things. These tumblers, which are etched with a city map of your choosing, will allow said man to enjoy both of these things simultaneously.

Urban Map Glass: $16 (UncommonGoods)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

While we’re on the subject of travel, these noise-cancelling headphones are also a great gift for any man who spends a lot of time in the air. He could also charge them using the carry on suitcase above!

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $279.00 (Amazon)



Fanchest

Fanchest creates merch bundles for NFL, NHL, and College Football fans. The collections, which include everything from hats to mugs to coozies, can be shopped by team.

Fanchest (Fanchest)

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is kind of like a mail order stylist. You fill in a style profile, send it off, and professional stylists curate a look based on your taste. Once the clothes are received, you keep the items you like and send back the ones you don’t. It’s a perfect gift for any fickle clothes shopper.

Stitch Fix: $20 - $1,000 (Stitch Fix)

Yeti Rambler Mug

The Yeti Rambler Mug keeps hot stuff hot and cold stuff cold. It’s also durable and resilient, and will stop any coffee drinker from using disposable cups.

Yeti Rambler Mug: $24.99 (Yeti)

Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner and Suede Cleaning Kit (Bundle)

Is your son a sneakerhead? Does he essentially crumble in a heap of tears if he gets a scuff on his Jordans? Then get him this Jason Markk cleaning bundle. The Shoe Cleaner will handle leather uppers, midsoles and soles; while the suede cleaner will take care of those delicate panels and desert boots.

Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner and Suede Cleaning Kit (Bundle): $29.94 (Amazon)

Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack

Does your dad trudge to the office with a tattered leather suitcase? Would you rather he was more casual Friday than Death of a Salesman? Then get him this backpack, which strikes a welcome balance between youthful style and sleek professionalism.

Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack: $78 (Everlane)

Theragun G3

If any of the men in your life are gym-rats, runners, avid cyclists, or any other sort of exercise freak, help them relieve their aches with the Theragun G3. The device uses a rubber attachment that repeatedly massages sore muscles.

Theragun G3: $399 (Theragun)

Happy Socks

Socks are, without question, one of the most boring gifts a man could ever receive. Well, that’s why Happy Socks exist, because they turn a festive dud into something bright, fun, and ultra comfortable.

Happy Sock: $38 - $96 (Happy Socks)

Jerky Gift Box

A huge shout-out to whoever realized that cooking meat until it’s a dried-out piece of protein bark actually makes it moreish and delicious. This Jerky Gift Box includes beef jerky, pepperoni sticks, maple bacon jerky, and some hot and sweet beer mustard.

Jerky Gift Box: $39.99 (Harry & David)

Soothe Massage

Give someone a Soothe Massage gift card and wait for the thanks to roll in after they’ve received an in-home massage from a vetted, background checked massage therapist.

Soothe Massage

Away The Carry On

Speaking of travel, this carry-on suitcase fits in overhead bins and comes equipped with a portable USB charger. It also boasts a lifetime guarantee. Great for a businessman, or any man for that matter.

Away The Carry On: $225 (Away)

Aesop Montreal Nine-Piece Travel Grooming Set

This nine-piece grooming kit from Aesop includes all the hair, body, and oral care staples essential for travel. If your man is racking up the air miles, this set is sure to soothe his weary head and rejuvenate his dried-out skin and chapped lips.

Aesop Montreal Nine-Piece Travel Grooming Set: $70 (Sakes Fifth Avenue)

MeUndies

Ask any man what he wants most for Christmas and, after some brief soul-searching, he’ll finally admit that it’s underpants. Because no man can ever be bothered to buy them himself.

MeUndies (MeUndies)

Kindle Paperwhite

There was a time when you’d buy someone a book for Christmas and write a heartfelt inscription on the inside cover. Well the times have changed. Now you buy them an ultralight Kindle Paperwhite. You probably shouldn’t try to write a note on it, but it can hold up to 32 gigs’ worth of books and audiobooks. Plus it’s waterproof.

Kindle Paperwhite: $159.99 (Amazon)

The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Gift Set

Hot sauce is a useful—nay, vital—Christmas gift. It’s a surefire way to make leftovers even better, so getting your dad, brother, BF or whoever a gift set of eminently shareable spicy condiments is kind of like buying a present for everyone.

The Good Hurt Fuego: A Hot Sauce Gift Set: $34.99 (Amazon)

Nespresso

Nespresso is a household name, because it makes household coffee that’s coffee shop quality. This bundle comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, too, ensuring a lifetime of faux-barista antics from the lucky guy who receives it.

Nespresso: $169.99 (Amazon)

TRX Original

Don’t let the bravado fool you. Men worry. They worry about money. They worry about their health and their hair and their self-worth. After the holidays, a lot of them worry about their weight. While TRX bands might not shake the excess holiday pounds instantly, they might inspire your man to at least think about getting active. Or not. We’re sure you’ll love him either way.

TRX Original: $144.95 (Amazon)