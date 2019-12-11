10 Unique Holiday Gifts You Won't Believe are Less Than $30

Bring some holiday cheer to your loved ones (and your wallet) with these affordable gifts.

The holiday season is in full swing, and, if you’re like most of us, you’re positively hemorrhaging money trying to buy gifts for everyone on your list. Sure, you want to spread the holiday cheer with those close to you, but you’ll be in for a rough December (and New Year) if you go broke in the process. That’s why we’re here—we’ve gone ahead and rounded up 10 incredible gifts that are sure to please everyone this holiday season, and you’ll be surprised to find out they’re all under $30 each. From retro video games to fancy candles, we’ve got plenty of options for everyone on your list. Read on for details:

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

While some people might cringe when you bring up "karaoke," the wireless mircophone is a perfect gift for anyone who loves throwing get-togethers or a shower-singer.

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone: $29.95 (Amazon)

Homesick Candle

These hand-poured soy wax candles from Homesick are a great way to bring a piece of your hometown or state back into your home.

Homesick Candle: $29.95 (Homesick)

TRUFF Hot Sauce

This isn't your average hot sauce! TRUFF Hot Sauce elevates any dish you add this to, thanks to the rich olive oil infused black truffle essence.

TRUFF Hot Sauce: $17.98 (Amazon)

Handheld 'Oregon Trail' Game

Remember the days of playing Oregon Trail on a large boxy PC or Mac? Relive those classic moments in something more pocketable.

Handheld 'Oregon Trail' Game: $16.99 (Target)

Heart Snapshot Mix® Photo Art

If you want to gift something a little more sentimental this holiday season, you can’t go wrong with a personalized collage featuring 30 of your favorite photos, all arranged in a charming heart shape.

Heart Snapshot Mix® Photo Art: Starting at $29 (Minted)

Poo~Pourri Holiday On The Go Set

We all use the toilet, so naturally we could all use the Potty Box Freedom Set from Poo-Pourri. It comes with two different toilet bowl spray fragrances in various sizes, so you can keep any bathroom smelling fresh after you go.

Potty Box Freedom Set: $24.99 (Ulta)

Scratch Map

Perfect for the travel junkie on your list, this map lets them track their globe-trotting adventures by scratching off where they’ve been, revealing vibrant pops of color that can liven up any space.

Scratch Map: $26 (UncommonGoods)

Nostalgia TCS2 Grilled Cheese Toaster with Easy-Clean Toaster Baskets and Adjustable Toasting Dial

Know someone with a hankering for grilled cheese? Save them the hassle of frying one up and gift them this innovative toaster that lets them whip up two grilled cheese sandwiches in just minutes!

Nostalgia TCS2 Grilled Cheese Toaster: $19.99 (Amazon)

Pictionary Air

A fun twist on the classic drawing game, Pictionary Air uses a free mobile app to have you take turns drawing clues in the air while your friends guess the images as they appear on the screen of your device.

Pictionary Air: $16.89 (Target)

My Life Story So Far

This isn’t your average journal. My Life Story—So Far provides prompts for recording your life's experiences, relationships and insights, making it a great way for your parents or grandparents to create a personal memoir that they might share with you later.

My Life Story So Far: $30 (UncommonGoods)