Hit the Ground Running in 2020 With Alo Workout Gear

December 17, 2019 3 min read

When New Year’s resolutions first roll around, most people have the best intentions to get fit and stay that way. Unfortunately, as the initial momentum peters out, it can be all too easy to fall off the wagon. Inspire yourself to hit the trail, drive to the gym and check out a hot yoga class with this Alo workout wear — it’s made for movement and stays comfortable as you break a sweat. With sleek, fitted options in a wide array of colors for both men and women, Alo is a brand known for fashion-forward cuts that look good enough for everyday wear and are highly functional during a workout.

Cover Long Sleeve Top

Winter’s no excuse to stop working out: this Cover Long Sleeve Top is the ideal top for yoga or pilates during cooler months. The cropped fit, slim silhouette and front wrap detail also makes it a cute choice for just hanging out with friends.

Cover Long Sleeve Top: $68 (Alo)

7/8 High Waist Airbrush Leggings

A best-seller for a reason, these 7/8 High Waist Airbrush Leggings are a clothing essential. They’ll work for any activity, whether you’re running, hiking or at the gym — and the contouring high rise and ankle length are ultra flattering.

7/8 High Waist Airbrush Leggings: $78 (Alo)

Sunny Strappy Bra

Hot yoga lovers need this Sunny Strappy Bra: it has light support which makes it the perfect choice for lower impact activity, and the strappy back is eye-catching on its own or under a top. It’s made to withstand both sweat and lots of movement without digging into your shoulders or sides.

Sunny Strappy Bra: $54 (Alo)



High-Waist Vapor Camo Leggings

Be on trend with these High-Waist Vapor Camo Leggings: they’re ultra stretchy and comfortable enough to run errands or lounge around at home. Plus, the high-waist offers up a waistline-accentuating fit.

High-Waist Vapor Camo Leggings: $128 (Alo)

Shanti Half-Zip Sherpa

The Shanti Half-Zip Sherpa is the ultimate winter pullover. Made of pillowy soft sherpa and featuring a mock neck, fitted silhouette and ribbed paneling for added mobility, it’s a sweater you won’t want to take off.

Shanti Half-Zip Sherpa: $138 (Alo)

Unity 2-in-1 Short

A staple for men’s fitness wear, this Unity 2-in-1 Short includes a compression under layer and classic fit that’s great for lounging and running. Made of 4-way stretch fabric, these shorts also include invisible zip pockets where you can store keys and cards.

Unity 2-in-1 Short: $98 (Alo)

Ultimate Short Sleeve Tee

Snag this limited-edition Ultimate Short Sleeve Tee while you can — it’s the perfect everyday piece for both casual wear and working out. The ultra soft tri-blend jersey is soft and breathable, and the raw edge detail gives the classic silhouette an interesting twist.

Ultimate Short Sleeve Tee: $54 (Alo)

Warrior Compression Short

Perfect for yoga or other workouts where you don’t really want your shorts to ride up, this Warrior Compression Short is made from performance nylon spandex with flat-seam construction. It’s made for movement and is designed to be durable, wicking away sweat as you flow.

Warrior Compression Short: $68 (Alo)

Advent Circuit Jacket

Be prepared for all weather with this Advent Circuit Jacket. It repels water, has a roomy hood and secure zip pockets for your keys and cards.

Advent Circuit Jacket: $220 (Alo)

Balance Capri Pant

For lounging, running errands or hitting the gym, this Balance Capri Pant is stylish enough for whatever you’re doing that day. It features a relaxed dropped rise, tapered leg and comfortable drawcord.

Balance Capri Pant: $90 (Alo)