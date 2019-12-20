These Mobile Apps Let You Communicate During Internet Shutdowns

India tops the world in the number of internet shutdowns, with over 100 reported incidents in 2018 alone, according to a report by Freedom House, a US-based non-profit organisation.

With the ongoing protest regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), various places in India witnessed internet shut down, cellular calls and SMS services suspension. The telecom operators reported that the government instructed them to shut down services to maintain law and order situation. The Indian laws give power to the government to direct telecom companies to shut down services.

However, the suspension of these services can create a communication gap and cause a lot of trouble. Some mobile applications are allowing users to exchange messages in the absence of internet and call services - thus, preventing a communication blackout. But it is important to note that while they are immensely helpful, they have their limitations. These mobile apps help to deliver a message to a person/people present within a certain distance from the sender and cannot replace internet services which can deliver messages across continents in a fraction of a second. Check out our list of the messaging apps you can download from Google Playstore to be prepared for internet shutdowns.