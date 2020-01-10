The 5 Most Bizarre Things We Saw at CES This Year

Check out these wacky offerings, from a toilet paper-toting robot to DNA tech that helps you grocery shop.

January 10, 2020 4 min read

CES may be where innovation goes for validation, but the Las Vegas tech conference isn’t all screens, servers and smart homes. Every year without fail, a slew of out-there devices and technologies come out of the woodwork. In 2019, some of the biggest head-scratchers were a $199 “smart belt,” diaper tech, a pet dryer and an Alexa-enabled, music-playing smart toilet. This year, toilet tech kept on trending.

Read on for some of the most bizarre devices we saw at CES 2020, from a toilet paper-toting robot to DNA tech that will help you grocery shop.