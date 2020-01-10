The 5 Most Bizarre Things We Saw at CES This Year
CES may be where innovation goes for validation, but the Las Vegas tech conference isn’t all screens, servers and smart homes. Every year without fail, a slew of out-there devices and technologies come out of the woodwork. In 2019, some of the biggest head-scratchers were a $199 “smart belt,” diaper tech, a pet dryer and an Alexa-enabled, music-playing smart toilet. This year, toilet tech kept on trending.
Related: The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES 2019
Read on for some of the most bizarre devices we saw at CES 2020, from a toilet paper-toting robot to DNA tech that will help you grocery shop.
A toilet paper-toting robot for when you’re stranded.
A $10,000 gold-plated keyboard.
A seated version of the Segway.
A smart litter box that analyzes your cat’s every move.
A wearable that uses your DNA to make grocery shopping suggestions.
“Shop With Your DNA” may be the single scariest company tagline we’ve ever seen. But health tech company DNANudge aims to guide people towards healthier food choices by analyzing their genetic makeup. After a user mails a saliva sample to the company’s London HQ, they should receive a personalized nutrition profile. Once DNANudge uploads a user’s digitized DNA report to their app, the sample is destroyed, and the consumer can begin to scan product bar codes at the grocery store using the company’s wearable armbands. A green light suggests a product is a healthy choice based on your DNA, while a red one advises against a product.
You may not be using your DNA as currency like the tagline suggests, but then again, it’s likely someone is. DNANudge does sell anonymized and aggregated personal data, and the company will cooperate fully in providing personal user data to government bodies, regulators and courts in the event of a “legitimate request” or subpoena. It’s always important to read the fine print.