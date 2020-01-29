10 Amazon Essentials for Throwing an Amazing Super Bowl Party

Get ready for the party of a lifetime.

January 29, 2020 5 min read

Whether you’re a New England Patriots fan who is already sick and tired of hearing rampant speculation about whether or not Tom Brady will play for the Pats again when the Super Bowl is just a week away or you actually root for the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers, we can all agree that Super Bowl Sunday is a magical time. The food, the beer, the ads, the quality time spent with your family — it’s just a wonderful day full of community. And football, supposedly.

Even if you’re not a football fan, the Super Bowl offers a little something for everybody. This year, why not host it yourself? We’ve rounded up everything you need to throw a great party — some of which you might already have — so all you need to add are the friends.

The TV

Obviously, you’re going to want an outstanding TV to ensure you can see the Budweiser Clydesdales shimmer in all of their trotting glory. The 2019 TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV will let you watch in 4K while giving you multiple streaming options via Roku.

Amazon Prime: TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV for $279.99

The Apparel

You’re not going to show up unaffiliated are you?! You cannot be blamed for not caring about either of these teams for they represent less than 7% of football fans but maybe you put some money down on one of them or your great-uncle Rebus was a Chiefs fan. If you want, buy a shirt.

The San Francisco 49ers have a historically great defense and play an innovatively antiquated form of football. They run the ball like a 1960’s NFL team but continue to find creative ways to embarrass opposing defenses.

The Kansas City Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who many people consider the best player in football. Their explosive, potentially hypnotic offense has been on full display the past couple of games as they seem to have mind-tricked opposing defenses into forgetting to cover Chiefs receivers.

The Cups

You’re not going to want to wash anything after this party so get disposable cups. They’re also great for games!

Amazon Prime: JOYIN 72 Pack Touchdown Football Themed Cups for $21.95

The Cooler

There will be beer. Preferably a lot of it. Somebody’s team is going to lose here, ya know? The Coleman 62-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler is a mobile cooling fortress.

Amazon Prime: Coleman 62-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels for $38.53

The Tablecloth

You know what tells people you’re a sports person? A tablecloth that looks like a football field. Not only is it exceedingly practical since you’re going to have all kinds of gooey, cheesy things on the table, it screams “I watch sports.”

Amazon Prime: Game Day Football Touchdown Tablecover (3-Pack) for $12.99

The Slow Cooker

Pulled pork. Buffalo chicken dip. Meatballs. Mac n’ cheese. They’re all better in a slow cooker and the Elite Platinum EWMST-325R Triple Slow Cooker lets you cook three dishes at once and serve them up buffet style.

Amazon Prime: Elite Platinum EWMST-325R Triple Slow Cooker Buffet Server for $77.61

The Serving Tray

Okay, so there’s a football field tablecloth and then… wait for it… this serving tray looks like a football stadium. It’s like the pretzels, chips, and cold cuts are all partying right along with you, except they spent so much money on beer and nachos that they can’t wait for you to just take them out of the stadium and eat them.

Amazon Prime: Football Party Snack Stadium for $12.77

The Condiments

Okay, last accoutrement for the table. The Amscan Football Condiment Party Dish is here to hold pools of ketchup, guacamole, BBQ sauce, or anything else you want to put in them and they look like little footballs. So cute and on-theme!

Amazon Prime: Amscan Football Condiment Party Dish for $13.95

The Corn Hole

When things start getting bad for the Chiefs, you need a place for the Midwesterners to go and play their corn hole. (Just kidding, corn hole is for everyone!) You can put a little Chiefs helmet and a 49ers helmet on each side of this football field-themed set and simulate how the game will go before the game.

Amazon Prime: Wild Sports Tailgate Size Cornhole Set for $39.49

The Sound

This really depends on what kind of Super Bowl party you want to have. Do you want to have the game on silent so everyone can hear each other talk? Do you want to listen to the ads but not the game? Vice versa? Do you just want to play Yanni the whole time? You know what, whatever kind of audio you want, the VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar has you covered.

Amazon Prime: VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $99.99