Super Bowl

10 Amazon Essentials for Throwing an Amazing Super Bowl Party

Get ready for the party of a lifetime.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
10 Amazon Essentials for Throwing an Amazing Super Bowl Party
Image credit: urban_light
Contributor
5 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re a New England Patriots fan who is already sick and tired of hearing rampant speculation about whether or not Tom Brady will play for the Pats again when the Super Bowl is just a week away or you actually root for the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers, we can all agree that Super Bowl Sunday is a magical time. The food, the beer, the ads, the quality time spent with your family — it’s just a wonderful day full of community. And football, supposedly.

Even if you’re not a football fan, the Super Bowl offers a little something for everybody. This year, why not host it yourself? We’ve rounded up everything you need to throw a great party — some of which you might already have — so all you need to add are the friends.

The TV

The TV
Image credit: Amazon

Obviously, you’re going to want an outstanding TV to ensure you can see the Budweiser Clydesdales shimmer in all of their trotting glory. The 2019 TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV will let you watch in 4K while giving you multiple streaming options via Roku.

Amazon Prime: TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV for $279.99

The Apparel

The Apparel
Image credit: Amazon

You’re not going to show up unaffiliated are you?! You cannot be blamed for not caring about either of these teams for they represent less than 7% of football fans but maybe you put some money down on one of them or your great-uncle Rebus was a Chiefs fan. If you want, buy a shirt.

The San Francisco 49ers have a historically great defense and play an innovatively antiquated form of football. They run the ball like a 1960’s NFL team but continue to find creative ways to embarrass opposing defenses.

The Kansas City Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who many people consider the best player in football. Their explosive, potentially hypnotic offense has been on full display the past couple of games as they seem to have mind-tricked opposing defenses into forgetting to cover Chiefs receivers.

The Cups

The Cups
Image credit: Amazon

You’re not going to want to wash anything after this party so get disposable cups. They’re also great for games! 

Amazon Prime: JOYIN 72 Pack Touchdown Football Themed Cups for $21.95

The Cooler

The Cooler
Image credit: Amazon

There will be beer. Preferably a lot of it. Somebody’s team is going to lose here, ya know? The Coleman 62-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler is a mobile cooling fortress.

Amazon Prime: Coleman 62-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels for $38.53

The Tablecloth

The Tablecloth
Image credit: Amazon

You know what tells people you’re a sports person? A tablecloth that looks like a football field. Not only is it exceedingly practical since you’re going to have all kinds of gooey, cheesy things on the table, it screams “I watch sports.”

Amazon Prime: Game Day Football Touchdown Tablecover (3-Pack) for $12.99

The Slow Cooker

The Slow Cooker
Image credit: Amazon

Pulled pork. Buffalo chicken dip. Meatballs. Mac n’ cheese. They’re all better in a slow cooker and the Elite Platinum EWMST-325R Triple Slow Cooker lets you cook three dishes at once and serve them up buffet style.

Amazon Prime: Elite Platinum EWMST-325R Triple Slow Cooker Buffet Server for $77.61

The Serving Tray

The Serving Tray
Image credit: Amazon

Okay, so there’s a football field tablecloth and then… wait for it… this serving tray looks like a football stadium. It’s like the pretzels, chips, and cold cuts are all partying right along with you, except they spent so much money on beer and nachos that they can’t wait for you to just take them out of the stadium and eat them.

Amazon Prime: Football Party Snack Stadium for $12.77

The Condiments

The Condiments
Image credit: Amazon

Okay, last accoutrement for the table. The Amscan Football Condiment Party Dish is here to hold pools of ketchup, guacamole, BBQ sauce, or anything else you want to put in them and they look like little footballs. So cute and on-theme!

Amazon Prime: Amscan Football Condiment Party Dish for $13.95

The Corn Hole

The Corn Hole
Image credit: Amazon

When things start getting bad for the Chiefs, you need a place for the Midwesterners to go and play their corn hole. (Just kidding, corn hole is for everyone!) You can put a little Chiefs helmet and a 49ers helmet on each side of this football field-themed set and simulate how the game will go before the game.

Amazon Prime: Wild Sports Tailgate Size Cornhole Set for $39.49

 

The Sound

The Sound
Image credit: Amazon

This really depends on what kind of Super Bowl party you want to have. Do you want to have the game on silent so everyone can hear each other talk? Do you want to listen to the ads but not the game? Vice versa? Do you just want to play Yanni the whole time? You know what, whatever kind of audio you want, the VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar has you covered.

Amazon Prime: VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $99.99

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Super Bowl

Check Out The 2019 Super Bowl Commercials Before the Big Game

Super Bowl

Headed to the Super Bowl? Check Your Urine -- and 12 Other Safety Tips

Super Bowl

Super Bowl Provides Opportunity for Local Businesses to Score Big