5 Company Swag Products That People Will Actually Use
Whether you’re rewarding employees, giving stuff away at trade shows, or trying some guerrilla marketing tactics, swag is an awesome way to get your brand out there. But if people are instantly dumping your swag in the trash, it defeats the purpose. Stop putting your brand on pencils (at least upgrade to pens, come on!) and beer koozies and start getting swag that actually works.
Swag.com is the Mecca for swag, offering products like water bottles, umbrellas, shirts, USB drives, bags, and much more — many of which hail from established brands like Patagonia. Once you pick a product, just upload your designs, specify how many you need, and Swag will send you a production mock-up. Once you approve the mock-up, standard production time is about 15 days, or ten days for priority.
Here are just some of the great options available at Swag.com:
The Dad Hat
The Charger
The Water Bottle
The Sunscreen
A more budget-friendly option for trade shows or conferences, sunscreen is something everyone needs yet always seems to forget. Especially if you’re going to Florida, branded sunscreen is a great thing to hand out.
The Duffel
Employees pushed your company to a great year? Reward them accordingly with a practical, durable duffel that they can use for travel, hitting the trail, going to the gym, or whatever else.