Get Smarter This Presidents Day With 10 Deals on Online Courses and Bootcamps

Image credit: Bruce Mars
Contributor
4 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presidents Day weekend traditionally brings on a slew of sales both online and in stores. As an entrepreneur, however, you're too thrifty to fall for a shoe sale. Instead, spend your hard-earned money on something better: self-improvement. The web is loaded with great resources to learn new and valuable skills and we've rounded up some of the best deals available today.

The Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle

The Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

We all know that e-commerce is a lucrative industry, and that Shopify powers a significant piece of the e-commerce pie. This comprehensive bundle will show you how to create and scale a Shopify and e-commerce business so you can start earning revenue sooner than ever.

Presidents Day Price: $34 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

 

The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

You may have Excel on your résumé, but how much do you really know? This comprehensive bundle will teach you basic formulas and functions in Excel, while also helping you dive into more advanced features like data analysis and visualization, and automation using VBA.

Presidents Day Price: $34 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle

The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

There are as many people on the planet as there are Google searches per day. For entrepreneurs, that represents an opportunity. Search engine optimization (SEO) is a crucial tool to grow your business and this bundle will teach you how to build your website and create content that will be picked up by Google's algorithm, thereby getting customers on your site.

Presidents Day Price: $22 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

 

The Complete Sales Hacker Bundle

The Complete Sales Hacker Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Sales is an essential element of any growing business, so it never hurts to build upon your technique and skill set. With this bundle, you'll learn proven tips and skills to sell to even the most challenging buyers and take a deep dive into how to build successful sales funnels.

Presidents Day Price: $25 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle

The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Project managers are in high demand across virtually all industries and this extensive, 120-hour bundle introduces you to some of the top project management methodologies, including Agile, PMP, Six Sigma, and more.

Presidents Day Price: $40 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle

The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The world's most productive people read hundreds of books every year — but how does one even begin to keep up? Two words: speed reading. With this bundle, you'll learn how to speed read from the experts so you can start building up more knowledge faster than ever before.

Presidents Day Price: $18 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle

The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Coders will always be in demand, and it's not too late to get a valuable coding education. This ten-course bundle will introduce you to web development languages like JavaScript and HTML, data mining with Python, deep learning with Keras, and much more.

Presidents Day Price: $34 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

The Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle

The Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Want to invest in real estate, but don't know where to start? This five-course bundle will teach you how to evaluate commercial real estate properties, analyze wholesale deals, and create investment partnerships.

Presidents Day Price: $25 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

 

The Complete 2020 Adobe CC Certification Bundle

The Complete 2020 Adobe CC Certification Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Adobe Creative Cloud is the leading creative software suite on the planet. It's simple: if you want to work in design, you have to know Adobe CC. This nine-course bundle will help you master Photoshop, Lightroom, InDesign, and more crucial design programs in the Creative Cloud so you can take your design expertise to the next level.

Presidents Day Price: $25 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle

The Ultimate 2020 Web Designer & Developer Bundle
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Designing and building your own website can save you huge amounts of money when launching your business. This six-course, beginner-friendly bundle will teach you how to build a site from scratch using tools like Ruby, Bootstrap, and Python. You'll even build 23 original projects to practice.

Presidents Day Price: $25 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

 

