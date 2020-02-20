Home Office

5 Container Store essentials for Marie Kondo-ing your work space

Always stay organized.
Image credit: Slava Keyzman
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Marie Kondo's less-is-more approach has been the mantra of many when it comes to decluttering their homes, organizing what's left, and feeling joyful in the process. And while Kondo's main focus has been the home, anyone can apply the same principles to the way they  organize working spaces or their office. 

After you've tossed out the items that don't "spark joy," or in the case of a business, items that no longer serve a purpose or help you in your day-to-day workload, you can get to organizing the rest of your documents, office supplies, and devices. 

To help you there, we've rounded up five affordable organizational products that will help you effectively Marie Kondo your work space. You'll be surprised how much mental clarity and energy you have just by giving your pens a new, tidy home.

Bluelounge CableDrop Adhesive Cable Clips

Bluelounge CableDrop Adhesive Cable Clips
Image credit: The Container Store

We have a number of devices we need within arm’s reach during working hours, laptops, tablets, and cell phones among them. Consequently, all of those devices also come with cords, many of which are prone to snagging, tearing, or tangling. To help keep your chargers organized and safely in place on your desk when you need them, consider these adhesive cable clips. Not only are they a simple fix to a big workplace headache, but their self-adhesive backing can be easily removed without causing damage to your office desk for simple clean-up, too. 

Get the Bluelounge CableDrop Adhesive Cable Clips for $9.99

Sage Poppin Letter Tray Storage Kit

Sage Poppin Letter Tray Storage Kit
Image credit: The Container Store

Consider the Sage Poppin Letter Tray the ultimate desktop organizer. It can give a home to all of the office supplies that you typically would toss in the top drawer of your desk. This includes pens and pencils, paper clips, sticky notes, and miscellaneous documents. The matte sage green color also gives a pop of color to any typical workspace — talk about sparking joy. 

Get the Sage Poppin Letter Tray Storage Kit for $57.95

Bisley Dark Teal 5-Drawer Cabinet

Bisley Dark Teal 5-Drawer Cabinet
Image credit: The Container Store

While bulky filing cabinets can stow away our important paper documents, the bigger the storage unit the more likely we are to just throw and forget items. It’s why Marie Kondo would likely suggest an organizer like the Bisley Dark Teal 5-Drawer Cabinet, which can organize a variety of letter- and legal-size papers in a compact design (it can be placed on a tabletop without taking up much space at all) that forces you to re-evaluate what you need and more importantly, what you don’t throughout the years. Currently, the cabinet is also on sale for 25% off, making the total price $74.99. 

Get the Bisley Dark Teal 5-Drawer Cabinet for $74.99

Design Ideas Matte Black Magnetic Desk Set

Design Ideas Matte Black Magnetic Desk Set
Image credit: The Container Store

A magnetic desk set, like this matte option from Design Ideas, can be a catch-all for a variety of office supplies, push pins, clips — you name it. And because cups that make up the set are all magnetic, you won’t have to worry about knocking over your paper clips. They will all be safely in place, right where you left them. 

Get the Design Ideas Matte Black Magnetic Desk Set for $34.99

Stackable Organizers Junk Drawer Starter Kit

Stackable Organizers Junk Drawer Starter Kit
Image credit: The Container Store

Ah, the junk drawer. While we never want it to look as chaotic as it typically does, there are few options that can organize all the miscellaneous goods you need at your desk. One solution that does work, however, is this collection of stackable organizers. These come with a variety of compartments that can collect the more random (but still useful) essentials, like tissues, scotch tape, batteries, and rubber bands. 

Get the Stackable Organizers Junk Drawer Starter Kit for $11.96.

