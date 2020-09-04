  • 61 Books Elon Musk Thinks You Should Read
Lifestyle

61 Books Elon Musk Thinks You Should Read

The billionaire entrepreneur is also a prolific reader.
Image credit: Maja Hitij | Getty Images
Although his days are presumably filled with Tesla, SpaceX, cyber pigs and lots and lots of tweeting, it seems Elon Musk also finds the time to make reading part of his routine. The billionaire businessman is known for sharing (and oversharing) all his recommendations and thoughts on Twitter, so it's no surprise that books are part of that. 

Most Recommended Books compiled a list of all the books Musk has commented on in the past several years, and you can see all 61 here. But if you're short on time today, click through to see 11 of the most interesting picks from his list. 

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark

What Musk says: “This is a compelling guide to the challenges and choices in our quest for a great future of life, intelligence and consciousness—on Earth and beyond.” 

Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future

Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel

What Musk says: “Peter Thiel has built multiple breakthrough companies, and Zero to One shows how.” 

Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies

Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies by Nick Bostrom

Screw Business As Usual: Turning Capitalism into a Force for Good

Screw Business As Usual: Turning Capitalism into a Force for Good by Richard Branson

The Wealth of Nations and Das Kapital

The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith and Das Kapital by Karl Marx

Consider Phlebas

Consider Phlebas by Iain M. Banks

The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

Lying

Lying by Sam Harris

Merchants of Doubt

Merchants of Doubt by Naomi Oreskes

