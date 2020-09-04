61 Books Elon Musk Thinks You Should Read
Although his days are presumably filled with Tesla, SpaceX, cyber pigs and lots and lots of tweeting, it seems Elon Musk also finds the time to make reading part of his routine. The billionaire businessman is known for sharing (and oversharing) all his recommendations and thoughts on Twitter, so it's no surprise that books are part of that.
Most Recommended Books compiled a list of all the books Musk has commented on in the past several years, and you can see all 61 here. But if you're short on time today, click through to see 11 of the most interesting picks from his list.
Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark
What Musk says: “This is a compelling guide to the challenges and choices in our quest for a great future of life, intelligence and consciousness—on Earth and beyond.”
Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future
Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel
What Musk says: “Peter Thiel has built multiple breakthrough companies, and Zero to One shows how.”
Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies
Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies by Nick Bostrom
What Musk says:
Worth reading Superintelligence by Bostrom. We need to be super careful with AI. Potentially more dangerous than nukes.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2014
Screw Business As Usual: Turning Capitalism into a Force for Good
Screw Business As Usual: Turning Capitalism into a Force for Good by Richard Branson
What Musk says:
@richardbranson Liked "Screw Business as Usual" a lot. This approach should be taken to heart by all, as it really is the smart move.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2011
The Wealth of Nations and Das Kapital
The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith and Das Kapital by Karl Marx
What Musk says:
Read Das Kapital when I was 14, incl cross-checking English translation of original German. Adam Smith FTW obv. Ironically, future automation will naturally lead to greater equality of consumption. Monopolies are true enemy of people. Competing to serve is good.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018
Consider Phlebas
Consider Phlebas by Iain M. Banks
What Musk says:
Reading The Culture series by Banks. Compelling picture of a grand, semi-utopian galactic future. Hopefully not too optimistic about AI.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2014
The Fault in Our Stars
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
What Musk says:
@johngreen @hankgreen You had me at Sheen or Gaddafi. Must admit to liking "The Fault in Our Stars" too. Sad, romantic and beautifully named— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2015
The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien
What Musk says:
Looking forward to it. I know it's cliche, but LotR is my favorite book ever :) Want to see the set and take my kids on tour of greater NZ.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2017
Lying
Lying by Sam Harris
What Musk says:
Read "Lying", the new book by my friend Sam Harris. Excellent cover art and lots of good reasons not to lie!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2011
Merchants of Doubt
Merchants of Doubt by Naomi Oreskes
What Musk says:
Worth reading Merchants of Doubt. Same who tried to deny smoking deaths r denying climate change http://t.co/C6H8HrzS8X— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2013