Save on Everything From Bluetooth Earbuds to Portable Projectors During This 10.10 Shopping Sale

October 10, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds

China's Singles' Day is November 11, and it's one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Now, many American companies are responding with a special retail holiday on October 10: Shopping Day. In honor of Shopping Day, we're offering 20 percent off sitewide this week only when you use coupon code OCTSALE20 at checkout. We have great deals on everything from Bluetooth earbuds to portable projectors. Check out the savings.

Winner of 2020 CES Innovation and iF Design Awards, these convenient little earbuds feature custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound and enhanced 4-microphone call , which filters out noise to make calls more clear than ever.

Get the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for $44.00 (Orig. $79) with promo code: OCTSALE20

Wheel of Power Mobile Wireless Charger

The Wheel of Power has a gesture control LED light to add some fun light show flair while you're charging your phone. The 10W Qi-compatible wireless charger is flexible, allowing you to adjust it to the angle of your phone for a better viewing experience. Charge your phone on the go with LED excitement!

Get the Wheel of Power Mobile Wireless Charger for $52.00 (Orig. $139) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Home & Office Kit: Qi Charging Desk Stand + iPhone Case

Charge your phone wirelessly on your desk while reducing the clutter. This Qi charging desk stand comes with a minimalistic, magnetic case that lets you mount your iPhone and charge it instantly.

Get the Home & Office Kit: Qi Charging Desk Stand + iPhone Case for $56.00 (Orig. $116) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool

You never know when disaster might strike while you're driving, so it pays to be prepared. This incredible tool fits in your glove box and includes a flashlight, window punch, and many more tools to help you out in a jam. It even allows you to jump-start your car without another car present.

Get CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter & Multi-Tool for $64.00 (Orig. $99) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

Never guess what a color is again! Put this ingenious device on any surface and it will instantly match the color to thousands of brand name paints so you can perfectly replicate it later. It's great for designers, anyone making renovations, and anyone who loves color!

Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $67.16 (Orig. $99) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Pictar Home-Office Kit

Clean up your video calls while working from home with the Pictar Home-Office Kit. This kit includes a click-on wide-angle lens, professional lighting, and a flexible tripod so you can set up the perfect video conferencing studio anywhere.

Get Pictar Home-Office Kit for $72.00 (Orig. $139) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch

This pocket-sized battery packs a punch! Just take it out and you can charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, keeping you connected on the go.

Get the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch for $80 (Orig. $99.99) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

For much of the country, the weather is getting colder and soon enough, golf season will be over. Fortunately, you don't have to say goodbye. PhiGolf lets you play a simulated round whenever you want, wherever you want. Play some of the world's most famous courses from the comfort of your home with this fully simulated setup.

Get PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $199.20 (Orig. $249) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector

Miss the movie theater? Set up your own at home with this pocket projector. This remarkable device projects onto surfaces of up to 120" in 1080p 4K HD resolution. It works with Bluetooth, HDMI, and even has onboard memory so you can store movies and TV shows directly to the projector.

Get the Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector for $271.20 (Orig. $799) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX

Struggling at home without your multiple-screen setup from the office? Bring it to your remote workspace with the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX. This incredible portable setup lets you add two additional screens to your laptop for a seamless, three-monitor setup.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX for $447 (Orig. $600) with promo code: SCREEN101.