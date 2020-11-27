Black Friday Deals on Laptop Monitors, Robot Vacuums, and More You Don't Want to Miss

November 27, 2020 7 min read

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Miss your dual monitor setup from the office? Make sure you have two monitors everywhere with this ingenious portable second monitor. It easily connects to your laptop so you can expand your screen on the go.

Get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with promo code SAVEDUEXPRO.

Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Don't want to spend all winter vacuuming? Enlist the help of this robot vacuum cleaner! Its anti-collision and smart navigation features ensure it covers your whole space, while its extra-long 150-minute runtime works for even the largest rooms.

Get the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner price dropped at $189.97 (Reg. $249).

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

You may not be able to golf through the winter, but you can play simulated rounds in your living room. PhiGolf lets you play the world's most famous courses virtually. The included swing stick makes it easy to work on your swing indoors.

Get PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $190 (Reg. $249) with promo code GOLF10.

Addsfit MAX Massage Gun

The Addsfit MAX has earned a sterling 4.8 stars on Amazon for good reason. It delivers powerful, deep tissue percussion massage at up to 3,300RPM to break up knots and increase recovery time. Plus, it comes with five massage heads to target specific muscle groups.

Get the Addsfit MAX Massage Gun for $136 (Reg. $249) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Allergy Pro 200 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter

Air quality is important for productivity, especially if you're going to be cooped up at home all winter. This air purifier includes a HEPA filter to remove up to 99.98% of allergens and other pollutants in the air.

Get the Allergy Pro 200 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $88 (Reg. $129) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

With a versatile, water-resistant design and a 20-hour battery, the Rålis has earned top reviews from Cult of Mac and Tech Radar. You can connect two devices simultaneously to share DJ duty and add an AUX connection to make it three DJs! Plus, the built-in power bank will charge your phone on the go.

Get the Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $88 (Reg. $199) with promo code BFSAVE20.

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment

Unwind after a tough workday or workout with this complete leg treatment system. Wrap your legs up in a cozy embrace and work out knots and increase circulation for faster recovery. It even dispenses heat for a relaxing, comforting massage treatment.

Get the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $119.99 (Reg. $149) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

Sick of wireless earbuds that don't fit your ears? Look no further than the Decibullz. These true wireless earphones actually mold to your unique ear shape so they always fit perfectly while streaming clear audio.

Get the Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones for $79.20 (Reg. $149) with promo code BFSAVE20.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones just keep on innovating. This pair from TaoTronics supports three noise-cancellation modes so you can customize how you listen depending on the noises in your environment. Plus, its CVC 8.0 noise-cancellation microphone ensures you always have crystal clear calls, even when you're in a crowd.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $72 (Reg. $107) with promo code BFSAVE20.

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5

The world's smallest wireless record player was successfully funded on ABC's Shark Tank. Play your vinyl collection anywhere there's a flat surface. Just put a record down and place RokBlok on top and it'll play the record out of its integrated speaker.

Get the RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5 price dropped for $84.97 (Reg. $99).

CarbonIce™: 7-in-1 Bacteria Protection & Cooling Pillow

CarbonIce™ is so much more than just a pillow. This Kickstarter-funded pillow protects against bacteria and uses ActivAir tech to increase breathability and keep you cool throughout the night. Plus, the ergonomic design keeps your spine aligned all night long.

Get the CarbonIce™: 7-in-1 Bacteria Protection & Cooling Pillow for $71.20 (Reg. $129) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

If you've ever seen a color out in the world that you loved and hoped to mimic in your own home, you were probably disappointed. That's because the naked eye does not differentiate between colors well. The pocket-sized Nix Mini, however, scans and matches colors to thousands of brand-name paints as well as color scales.

Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $67.16 (Reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Hohem iSteady X Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Turn your smartphone into a movie camera with this ultra-light weighted smartphone gimbal stabilizer. The iSteady X fits in your pocket and has an all-functional app that helps you get the most out of your gimbal. The all-new iSteady 3.0 algorithm eliminates shakes while auto-rotation and non-orthogonal axes get the most immersive shots.

Get the Hohem iSteady X Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for $48 (Reg. $79) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Shyn Sonic Toothbrush with 10 Anti-Plaque Brush Heads

Upgrade your oral hygiene with a powerful sonic toothbrush from Shyn. This efficient brush has earned the American Dental Association's Seal of Acceptance, People Magazine's Travel Award for Best Electric Toothbrush, and Wired's Favorite Subscription Electric Toothbrush Award. With this deal, you'll get the brush plus ten anti-plaque brush heads for less than $50.

Get the Shyn Sonic Toothbrush with 10 Anti-Plaque Brush Heads for $48 (Reg. $170) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery

Meet the ultimate charging solution for any entrepreneur. Naztech is a portable battery equipped with five USB ports to charge all of your devices and a Qi wireless charging pad. It's one portable power station for all of your devices.

Get the Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery for $40 (Reg. $59) with promo code BFSAVE20.

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera

Upgrade your home or office security with this sub-$40 security camera. It records in 1080p HD, sending a live stream to your phone so you can see what's going on anywhere. It also includes motion sensors to alert you whenever it notices something passing by.

Get the blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera for $40 (Reg. $59) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Chargeworx 20,000mAh Power Bank

This massive-capacity portable power bank can fully charge a MacBook Pro. Chargeworx offers superior power delivery technology to quickly charge a variety of devices and a smart detection sensor that alerts you of performance problems. With dual USB functionality, you can charge two devices at once and power phones and tablets from 0 to 50% in as little as three minutes.

Get the Chargeworx 20,000mAh Power Bank for $36 (Reg. $89) with promo code BFSAVE20.

KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location

KeySmart has a long history of making it easier for people to organize their keychains. Now, they've gone even further. The KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location lets you organize six keys in a convenient sleeve and incorporates a Tile chip so you'll just have to look at your phone to know where your keys are.

Get KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location for $34.40 (Reg. $59) with promo code BFSAVE20.

360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal

Get creative with your photography and videography with this budget-friendly gimbal. It includes an AI object tracking gimbal that will ensure your camera is always centered on the right subject. Plus, it rotates 360º.

Get the 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal for $29.60 (Reg. $129) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro

Sick of plugging in your AirPods? Charge them faster with this convenient wireless charging pad. Just lay them down and pick them up.

Get the Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro for $23.20 (Reg. $34) with promo code BFSAVE20.