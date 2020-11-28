10 Charging Accessories You Can Still Get at Black Friday Prices

November 28, 2020 4 min read

6-Port Desktop Charging Station

Nobody wants to run out of battery when they're out and about. Entrepreneurs least of all. Your devices are your business, after all, and it's crucial that they're always functioning at their best. As such, it's valuable to have accessories on hand to ensure you're always operating with a full battery. Right now, you can get these devices at pricing when you use code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

This station almost looks like a wireless router, and it does a nearly as essential purpose. The compact design features six USB ports to charge all of your devices. Reducing clutter while providing maximum charging capacity: that's a win-win.

Get the 6-Port Desktop Charging Station for $16 (Reg. $39) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

Stop wrestling with tangled cables! This self-winding MFi-Certified Lightning cable gives you a neatly coiled cable whenever you need it. Plus, it doubles as a fidget toy!

Get the Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable for $19.20 (Reg. $49) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Aduro Surge Shelf Series Multi-Charging Station

Charge up to nine devices simultaneously with this powerhouse station. It has six outlets and three USB ports built-in, making it the ultimate charging hub for your home. It even comes with an integrated shelf to help you organize the space around it.

Get the Aduro Surge Shelf Series Multi-Charging Station for $20 (Reg. $59) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Chargeworx 4-in-1 Multi-Charging Stand

This simple stand will be a great addition to your workspace. The 4-in-1 stand can power a smartphone, AirPods, an Apple Watch, and any Qi-compatible device. Plus, it has a USB port to charge another device via cable.

Get the Chargeworx 4-in-1 Multi-Charging Stand for $24 (Reg. $64) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Rush Charge Max: 3,600mAh Apple Lightning Battery Charger

Give your Apple Lightning devices a quick boost on the go. The Rush Charge Max offers up to 25 hours of extended use thanks to its 3,600mAh capacity. It's only about the size of a business card so it will go with you anywhere.

Get the Rush Charge Max: 3,600mAh Apple Lightning Battery Charger for $26.40 (Reg. $33) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Dual USB 10,000mAh Slim Power Bank

Pack this slim power bank in your bag and you'll have near-limitless power all day. With dual USB ports, this power bank can charge two devices simultaneously and has enough juice to provide up to 60 additional hours for your smartphone. It's a must-have for your everyday carry.

Get the Dual USB 10,000mAh Slim Power Bank for $28 (Reg. $79) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Magnetic Power Tiles is a meeting of innovation and practicality. The magnetic design lets you wirelessly charge a Qi-compatible device, your AirPods, your Apple Watch, and an additional device via a cable without having to worry about anything being shuffled around. It will make a nice, compact addition to your desk.

Get the Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $32 (Reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable: 3-Pack

Make sure you always have a cable available with this three-pack. Keep one at home, one in your car, and one in your gym bag and you'll always have a place to charge up. Plus, these cables are extra long so you can continue using your phone comfortably while it charges.

Get the 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable: 3-Pack for $32 (Reg. $119) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Chargeworx 20,000mAh Power Bank

Few portable power banks pack as much power as Chargeworx. This massive-capacity power bank has enough power to fully charge a MacBook Pro and then some. It comes with dual USB ports to charge two devices at once.

Get the Chargeworx 20,000mAh Power Bank for $36 (Reg. $89) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger

No, it's not literally invisible, but it features long-range induction coils that allow it to turn just about any desk or table into a wireless charger from underneath the surface. This Qi-compatible charger gives you the ability to power up and save precious space in your already-cramped working area.

Get the Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger for $56 (Reg. $99) with promo code BFSAVE20.