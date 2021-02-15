Golf

Impress Everyone at Your Next Golf Outing With These Golf Accessories, on Sale For Presidents' Day

Get your golf game up to par!
Image credit: PuttOUT

3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Just because it's cold across much of the U.S. doesn't mean you can't use this winter to work on your golf game. The time is now, because we've rounded up some awesome golf accessories that are on sale for Presidents' Day. Just use promo code PREZ2021 at checkout to get an extra 15 percent off these items (some exclusions apply).

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch
Image credit: GolfBuddy

When you're back out on the course, this GPS-enabled watch will make your game smarter. It will measure distance to the pin, help you choose clubs, and much more.

Get the GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch for $161.50 (Reg. $209) with promo code PREZ2021.

theHANGER: Golf Training Aid

theHANGER: Golf Training Aid
Image credit: Weatherman Umbrella

Try as you might, you just can't work out that slice. This golf training aid is an ingenious, mechanical approach to developing a flatter lead wrist and preventing casting at impact. It actively promotes a square clubface and eliminates an over-the-top swing path by simply getting in the way when you're off track.

Get theHANGER for $55.99 (Reg. $69). 

The Cutter Wedge

The Cutter Wedge
Image credit: Cutter Golf

Sometimes, a craftsman can blame his tools, but you can't with the Cutter Wedge. This ingenious wedge has a self-aiming face, a 75% larger sweet spot, a 66% less leading edge, and balanced perimeter weighting to give you an advantage.

Get The Cutter Wedge for $93.50 (Reg. $139) with promo code PREZ2021.

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer
Image credit: Unlocked Golf

Improve your swing speed with this innovative weight system. UnLocked has shown to add up to 5mph in driver swings and increase yardage by about three yards per mph increase. Plus, you'll just get stronger, so you'll be less fatigued after 18 holes.

Get the UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer for $124.99 (Reg. $149) with promo code UNLOCKGOLF.

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick
Image credit: PhiGolf

Who says you can't play golf in the snow? This awesome, app-supported simulator lets you play some of the world's most famous courses, right from your living room. It'll perfectly mimic your swing so it feels like the real thing.

Get PhiGolf for $211.65 (Reg. $249) with promo code PREZ2021.

The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT

The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT
Image credit: Watson Golf

Work on your putting all winter so you can shave strokes off your game come spring. This complete putting studio is designed to help you hone both the angle and strength of your putts. It even comes with portable wickets for setting up your own green.

Get The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT for $211.65 (Reg. $249) with promo code PREZ2021.

Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle

Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle
Image credit: Cycleboard

Who needs a golf cart when you have a personal golf vehicle? This cycleboard is like a scooter for golfers. It'll carry your clubs and whip around all terrains safely. It even folds up for easy storage at the end of a round.

Get the Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle for $2,294.15 (Reg. $2,699) with promo code PREZ2021.

Prices subject to change.

