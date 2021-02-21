3 Clever Sanitizing Solutions You Can Use Everyday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
This past year has raised everybody's hygienic consciousness. From loading up on hand sanitizer to avoiding pressing elevator buttons or opening public doors, people are doing their best to protect themselves from the germs lying around in everyday life. And the solutions for doing so keep getting more innovative. Case in point, Cleanint's collection of products.
Cleancard Refillable Card Sanitizer
First, the Cleancard Refillable Card Sanitizer is a refillable sanitizer for credit or debit cards, your driver's license, gift cards, or any other card you carry. Just put it on the counter and slide a card in to clean it. The Cleancard uses a sponge soaked with your choice of sanitizer to provide an antimicrobial cleaning that wipes away debris without damaging the card. You can get a two-pack for $26.99 (Reg. $29).
Cleanhands Refillable Hand Sanitizer Clip
The Cleanhands Hand Sanitizer Clip is an innovative alternative to hand sanitizer. This mobile and personal clip lets you sanitize your hands whenever you need to without searching for a bottle. The cartridge is filled with isopropyl alcohol sanitizer and dispenses up to 1,000 sprays per refill. You can keep it on any strap or belt or in any purse, pocket, or backpack and have it handy in a jiffy. No need to squeeze bottles, remove lids, or deal with messy gels. Get a four-pack for $42.99 (Reg. $49).
Cleanpen Pen Holder & Sanitizer
Finally, the Cleanpen Pen Holder & Sanitizer is a pen holder and sanitizer that works perfectly on any writing utensil. It comes with a specially-formulated sponge refill designed to dispense a unique cleaning solution that eliminates germs on contact. A refill lasts two to four weeks so you can clean all of your pens quickly. You can get a four-pack for $39.99 (Reg. $45).
