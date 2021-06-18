The Best Wine Clubs and Subscriptions to Help You Wind Down After Work

June 18, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

After countless hours spent toiling away on the latest client project, taking a break from the hustle is well deserved. But if you’re going to partake in an adult beverage after work, may be the most beneficial choice you can make for your health.

As plenty of research over the years has concluded, including a study from the U.S. National Library of Medicine, drinking a moderate amount of wine can actually reduce your risk of heart disease. And because wine is rich in antioxidants, it can also lessen the possibility of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and metabolic disease.

Purchasing wine, however, can get expensive over time. That explains the rise in popularity of wine clubs and subscriptions, which serve bundles of wine bottles straight to your door each month at discounted rates versus your local wine and spirit shops. To help you navigate your options, we’ve found the best wine clubs and subscriptions to get you started.

In doing so, we have broken each wine club and subscription service down by the net cost of each bottle. The number of bottles you have to buy at a time will vary, as we note in the descriptions below every brand we exhaustively vetted.

Best Overall: Thrive Market ($15/Bottle)

Best Value: NakedWines.com ($40/Bottle)

Best Deals: Firstleaf ($15/Bottle)

Best Tasting: Winc ($13/Bottle)

Best Meal Pairings: Blue Apron ($11/Bottle)

Best Overall: Thrive Market ($15/Bottle)

Image credit: Thrive Market

For those unfamiliar with the online grocer, Thrive Market is all about living clean. From organic pantry food to clean beauty products to nontoxic cleaning supplies, the brand prides itself on its ethical and sustainable sourcing, shipping, and warehousing, as well as its recyclable and compostable packaging. It also sells organic wine — free of added sugar, sweeteners, and pesticides — starting at $60 for four bottles.

Best Value: NakedWines.com ($40/Bottle)

Image credit: Naked Wines

Before you scoff at the idea of spending $40 a month on a bottle of being labeled the best value proposition on this list, NakedWines.com has earned a reputation for its unparalleled charitableness compared to other wine clubs and subscriptions on the market. Members who sign up are considered “angels,” with each $40 spent serving as a donation to one independent winemaker. In addition to receiving a complimentary bottle of wine in exchange for your generosity, you’ll also get new releases and exclusive bottles delivered to your doorstep.

Best Deals: Firstleaf ($15/Bottle)

Image credit: Firstleaf

If cost comes first, Firstleaf might be the best club subscription for you. With up to 60% off retail prices, you can rest assured that you’re getting the best bang for your buck. It even lets you know what you’d otherwise pay off the shelf at a local wine store so you know for sure you’re paying the lowest price you’ll find. To get started trying out new from across the globe, just take this simple quiz and you’ll be well on your way to bliss.

Best Tasting: Winc ($15/Bottle)

Image credit: Winc

Like Firstleaf, Winc starts with a quiz. Your answers to six questions will determine your first set of four bottles. Queries include “How do you like your coffee?”, “How salty do you like your food?”, and “What are your thoughts on citrus?”. You will have to sign up for an account before seeing your results, but the company is also offering $20 off your first order, giving you the chance to taste-test that are specifically curated for your palate, no commitment required.

Best Meal Pairings: Blue Apron ($11/Bottle)

Image credit: Blue Apron

Perhaps known best for its infamous podcast spots, Blue Apron is more than just your average, everyday meal kit company: it sells too. But unlike many of its competitors, Blue Apron’s wine delivery service is designed to accompany your existing membership. In the event that you were already planning on signing up for one of its affordable dinner plans, Blue Apron wine is a compelling add-on to one of the most renowned meal kit services in the U.S.