Looking for Something for Father's Day? Try These Headphone and Speaker Deals.

June 9, 2021

Crave Octane Sport Earphones

Father's Day is June 20th, which is coming up fast.

These budget-friendly earphones are designed for exercise. No matter how intense your workout gets, Crave Octane earphones stay in your ears, giving you high-fidelity sound and a convenient wire to hang them around your neck when you need to hear something around you.

The Crave Octane Sport Earphones retail for $29.99.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The TREBLAB Z2's are a great option whether you're working out or just plain working. These noise-cancelling over-ear offer elite sound, outstanding noise-cancellation capabilities, and an extra-long battery life. For under $70, it's a steal.

The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones retail for $63.20.

ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones

As the name suggests, these 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree are supremely comfortable. With proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation , precise tuning, dual-band ANC, and wind noise reduction, they deliver uncompromised Hi-Fi sound no matter where you are. Plus, the ANC modes are completely customizable.

The ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones retail for $72.

Tiki Torch Bluetooth LED Light Up Speaker

For the outdoor entertaining dad, this Tiki Torch speaker will be the life of the party. Not only does it provide a nice source of ambient light, but it can also stream music from any Bluetooth device.

The Tiki Torch Bluetooth LED Light Up Speaker retails for $32.

Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

Enjoy music without edging out the world around you. These bone conduction use a light vibration in the headset to produce crisp sound without obstructing your ears.

The Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones retail for $32.

xFyro Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds

You won't find a wireless earbud deal much better than this one. The Bluetooth 5.0 xFyro offers 7mm graphene drivers for unparalleled sound, a dual-beamforming mic for crystal-clear calls, and AI-powered noise-cancellation that allows you to toggle between three unique settings.

The xFyro Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds retail for $32.

PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

The PowerHBQ are built for elite athletes, with absolutely no wires to hold you back. The adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are completely customizable and are made to stay in place no matter how hard you work. They offer up to ten hours of listening time on a single charge.

The PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones retail for $44.

WT2 Plus AI Real-Time Translator Earbuds

Made for world travelers, these translator earbuds have won CES, Red Dot Design, and iF Design Awards. Equipped with powerful AI, these earbuds can simultaneously record and translate up to 40 different languages and 93 accents so you can communicate more easily abroad. It's shown to capture conversations with up to 93% accuracy.

The WT2 Plus AI Real-Time Translator Earbuds retail for $160.

PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

These Indiegogo-funded earbuds are the preferred buds of NBA stars Domas Sabonis, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Brook Lopez. With dual noise-cancellation chips and a 10mm large driver, these titanium earbuds deliver elite noise-cancellation for such a small bud. Plus, they're ergonomic and allow you to customize the touch controls with the PaMu Quiet App.

The PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds retail for $80.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

Not all ears are the same, which is why the Kickstarter-funded Decibullz were made. These innovative earbuds are completely customizable to any ear canal, providing a perfectly unique, snug fit that helps to cancel outside noise and provide the best stage possible.

The Decibullz retail for $79.20.

