10 Products You Can't Find on Amazon But Are Still on Sale

'Tis the season of saving and, for entrepreneurs, it's a great time to score awesome discounts on products for the office, relaxing after work, and much more. We've pulled together some of the coolest deals with discounts that you won't find anywhere else to help you take advantage of saving season. Check them out.

Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

Image credit: Zulu Audio

You like to get into the zone at work, but you don't like to be completely tuned out in case somebody needs you. These bone conduction headphones wrap around behind your ears, using vibrations to send sound directly to your eardrum without obstructing your ears.

Get the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones for $34.99 (reg. $49) for a limited time.

NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer

Image credit: NOSSK

With this suspension strap trainer, all you have to do is find a solid, anchored surface, and you have an entire gym at your disposal. When the straps are hanging, you can do dozens of exercises working all parts of your body.

Get the NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer for $39.99 (reg. $47) for a limited time.

Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Image credit: Shyn

A recipient of the ADA's Seal of Acceptance and winner of People Magazine's Travel Award for Best Electric Toothbrush, Shyn is the electric brush for people on the go. With specialized whitening care brush heads with diamond-shaped bristles to clean and buff your teeth and an angled design that gets to hard-to-reach areas, it's a great brush for anyone. Plus, this deal comes with eight whitening brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.

Get the Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $59.95 (reg. $170) for a limited time.

Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller

Image credit: Cielo

Stay comfortable and keep your electric bill low with the Cielo Breez Eco. It works with all ductless air conditioning systems that come with an IR-based remote control to completely overhaul your control of your A/C unit. You can schedule coolings, make location-based decisions, and even make it work with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Siri Shortcuts, and Samsung SmartThings.

Get the Cielo Breez Eco Smart AC Controller for $62.99 (reg. $99) for a limited time.

AquaSprouts Garden

Image credit: Aquasprouts

This self-sustaining garden makes an awesome, eco-friendly centerpiece for your office. With the companion aquarium (sold separately), it becomes a complete ecosystem that feeds the fish below and nourishes the plants above. It's a conversation-starter you'll love to have.

Get the AquaSprouts Garden for $149.98 (reg. $179) for a limited time.

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment

Image credit: Re-Athlete

There's nothing like unwinding after a long day on your feet with a rejuvenating massage. With this full leg massager, you can get a custom massage whenever you want. Break down the pain in your leg and relax it away with customized heating options.

Get AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $169.99 (reg. $189) for a limited time.

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Image credit: PhiGolf

Rainy day this summer? Play golf inside instead! This program syncs your phone and your TV, allowing you to play some of the world's most famous courses from the comfort of your living room. With the included swing stick, it emulates your real swing so you can actually practice the way you play.

Get PhiGolf for $179.99 (reg. $249) for a limited time.

Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch

Image credit: Fitbit

The supercharged fitness smartwatch for true fitness fiends, the Fitbit Ionic is upgraded with a GPS chip that provides more accurate pace and location data for runners. It also has real-time heart rate monitoring to better measure calories burned and your effort in workouts. Plus, like all Fitbits, it connects to your phone to keep you updated with notifications and more.

Get the Fitbit Ionic™ GPS Fitness Smartwatch for $185 (reg. $249) for a limited time.

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Image credit: Jashen

With a two-in-one digital brushless motor design, this wireless vacuum cleaner works as well on hard wood as it does on carpet. It's one vacuum to clean your entire home and operates wirelessly for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $189.99 (reg. $350) for a limited time.

UPERFECT 15.6" 4K Computer Monitor

Image credit: Uperfect

Broaden your workspace when you're out and about. This add-on monitor for your laptop doesn't just give you an extra viewing space, it delivers stunning Ultra-HD 4K resolution with incredible color reproduction, making it perfect for artists and creators. It also has built-in quad speakers for clear sound quality and doesn't require any wires to connect.

Get the UPERFECT 15.6" 4K Computer Monitor for $314.99 (reg. $339) for a limited time.

