The Best Pillows for Combination Sleepers of 2021

June 25, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Face the facts: we spend about a third of our lives asleep, so why not make sure you’re comfy as you’re catching Z’s? In some cases, that means keeping cool on a nice, airy mattress. In other cases, it means finding the right pillow for you to rest your head.

Some of us on our sides, others on our backs — and though it’s not advised, there are people that sleep on their stomachs too. But what if you alternate between all three? What is the best pillow for combination sleepers? Whereas side sleepers require firmness in their noggin cushions, medium-loft pillows are better suited for back sleepers. Those who switch it up throughout the night have to find a middle ground between the two.

To help you find the best pillow for a combination sleeper such as yourself, we’ve recommended the top contenders based on exhaustive independent research and testing.

Best Overall: The Purple Pillow ($109)

Best for Back and Side: Avocado Green Pillow ($89)

Best for Side and Stomach: The Original Coop Home Goods Pillow ($48)

Best Memory Foam: Snuggle-Pedic Deluxe Adjustable Pillow ($41)

Best for Neck Pain: The Saatva Pillow ($155)

Best Cooling: Coop Home Goods Eden ($80)

Best Down Pillow: Parachute Home Down Pillow ($89)

Best Overall: The Purple Pillow ($109)

Image credit: Purple

From the literal rocket scientist that co-developed the Purple Hybrid (our overall top pick of the best mattresses for hot sleepers), the Purple Pillow utilizes the same no-pressure, breathable grid-based technology and uses it to support your head as well as your neck. The included adjustable boosters allow you to experiment with different heights in conjunction with its best-in-class ergonomics, making for the best pillow a combination sleeper can buy.

Best for Back and Side: Avocado Green Pillow ($89)

Image credit: Avocado Green

Employing Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) organic certified latex and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) organic certified kapok fiber, the Avocado Green Pillow is natural and sustainable above all else. However, it’s also packaged with extra fill, which you can add and remove until you find the perfect setting for your back- and side-sleeping tendencies.

Best for Side and Stomach: The Original Coop Home Goods Pillow ($48)

Image credit: Coop Home Goods

Although it’s best to avoid sleeping on your stomach entirely if possible, anyone who finds they can’t help it should look no further than the Original Coop Home Goods Pillow. Because sleeping on your stomach can strain your neck (not to mention your organs), you’ll need something that can help you maintain proper alignment. This cozy option combines memory foam with bamboo and lets you customize the loft and thickness of your cushion.

Best Memory Foam: Snuggle-Pedic Deluxe Adjustable Pillow ($41)

Image credit: Snuggle-Pedic

Sink into the Snuggle-Pedic Deluxe Adjustable Pillow and remember all over again why you prefer the bespoke relief shredded memory foam provides. Hypoallergenic and impervious to dust mites, the Snuggle-Pedic features a handy zipper for removing and refilling it with foam. The company even offers the option of a custom, manufacturer’s adjustment tailored to your specific style, making it an impeccable fit for combination sleepers.

Best for Neck Pain: The Saatva Pillow ($155)

Image credit: Saatva

Chronic neck pain comes in all shapes and sizes, but exacerbating it can be avoided with the right pillow on hand. The Saatva Pillow accounts for your personal struggle, thanks to its 100% shredded Talalay latex core which promotes flexible support for your neck and head. Although it is on the expensive side, with the premium price tag comes first-rate comfort.

Best Cooling: Coop Home Goods Eden ($80)

Image credit: Coop Home Goods

Among the primary benefits of a decent cooling pillow is all-around better . With the Coop Home Goods Eden in your possession, you can maintain consistent REM sleep without tossing and turning or constantly waking up due to lack of comfort throughout the night. It’s adjustable, breathable, and best of all, infused with a unique cooling gel that keeps high temps at bay.

Best Down Pillow: Parachute Home Down Pillow ($89)

Image credit: Parachute Home

Want a pillow that’s as soft as lying on a bed of feathers? Made from 750 fill power European down, the Parachute Home Down Pillow is about as soft as soft can get — assuming softness is what you’re looking for. If not, it also comes in medium and firm densities, so not to alienate those who need stiffer support. Parachute’s down pillow is considered highly durable as well, surviving countless machine washes over an extensive period of time.