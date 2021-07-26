The Best Tablets for Business of 2021

July 26, 2021 7 min read

Although desktops and laptops are quite common, offer near unrivaled portability. For working while traveling, you’ll want one of the best business tablets on the market.

What makes a tablet good for professional situations depends on your needs. Power users may value high-end specs such as a strong processor and lots of RAM, while students and small businesses may prefer budget tablets. Field work might necessitate a rugged tablet. Then there’s the choice of operating systems (OSes) with tablets running Windows, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS.

In addition to helping you pick out the best laptops for business , as well as the best Chromebooks for less than $200 , we’re here to assist you in selecting out the best tablets to fit your business needs. Regardless of your requirements, we’ve curated the top tablets to keep you working from anywhere.

Best Overall: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 ($799)

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 offers compromise-free work and portability. Clocking in at 1.73 pounds and just 11.5 x 7.93 x 0.36 inches, the Surface Pro 7 is small and lightweight. However, its choice of Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs married to Intel Iris Plus graphics makes the Surface Pro 7 a high-performing machine. You can outfit the Surface Pro 7 with up to 8GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD.

Connectivity is excellent with a USB-C port alongside 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for blisteringly fast wireless Internet speeds. Video conferencing with Zoom, Skype, or Google Hangouts is a breeze thanks to its integrated 5-megapixel front-facing 1080p camera. The 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 screen looks gorgeous, and a long-lasting 10-hour battery life lets you work unrestrained for hours on end. Since the Surface Pro 7 runs Windows, it’s a fantastic option for business settings.

Best Inexpensive Windows Tablet: Chuwi Ubook X

Chuwi may not be a household name like Microsoft, Samsung, or Lenovo. But the Chuwi Ubook X is an affordable Windows tablet. Sporting an attractive 2160 x 1440 12-inch screen, the Ubook X boasts 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD alongside a microSD card.

Powered by an Intel N4100 quad-core processor, there’s plenty of computing power. The integrated U-shaped kickstand, a built-in detachable keyboard, and a bundled stylus position the Chuwi Ubook X as an affordable Android tablet.

Best Android Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Although Windows and macOS are popular for work machines, Android can function flawlessly in business environments. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is an Android tablet that will make you forget you’re using a tablet. Sporting a lovely 12.4-inch Super AMOLED 2800 x 1752 display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ makes presentations, movies, games, and even simple web browsing look like eye candy.

Available in 128GB and 256GB configurations with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S7+ flies. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is beefy enough to handle the most demanding apps and multi-tasking.

Certain versions of the Tab S7+ even come with a SIM card slot as well as 5G compatibility. Where the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus really shines is its DeX or Desktop Experience mode which lets you connect your Android tablet to a display such as a monitor, TV, or projector for use as a more traditional PC.

Best Budget Android Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an outstanding budget Android tablet for work and play. Despite the Lite in its name, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an extremely capable tablet. It’s available with up to 128GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot for expandable space.

Powered by an Exynos 9611, the Tab S6 Lite provides enough processing oomph for everyday business purposes. The included S Pen is great for note taking while a 10.4-inch, 2,000 x 1,200-pixel TFT LCD screen handles everything from writing and web browsing to reading and media consumption.

Best iPad: Apple iPad Pro 12.9

Apple’s iPad Pro is a popular choice for business situations. The 12.9-inch 2,732 x 2,048 pixels mini LED display delivers lush picture quality. Performance from its desktop-class Apple M1 CPU means the iPad Pro delivers power and portability in a small package. Sliding in at 1.5 pounds. and 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches, the iPad Pro 12.9 is easy to tote around.

An over 5-hour battery life ensures that you can stay on the job even away from a power outlet. With superb speakers as well as front- and rear-facing cameras, the iPad Pro is perfectly equipped for video conferencing. iOS is a fantastic environment for everything from web browsing and checking email to video chatting or reading.

Best Chromebook Tablet: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1

With a ridiculously low price tag, Lenovo's Chromebook Duet packs quite a punch. There’s an included keyboard and kickstand, a whopping 11-hour battery, and decent performance thanks to its MediaTek Helio P60T processor.

4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage space is more than enough for basic use. The 10.1-inch 1080p display comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio for additional screen real estate over traditional 16:9 monitors. With a pair of stereo speakers and dual digital microphones, the Chromebook Duet 10.1 is a well-equipped little Chrome OS tablet.

Creeping in at under $300, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an awesome, affordable tablet that’s particularly great for students and small businesses.

Best Rugged Tablet: MobileDemand Flex 10B

If your work takes you into the field where the going gets rough, you’ll want a tablet that can withstand the elements. The MobileDemand Flex 10B boasts MIL-STD-810G ruggedization making it ideal for demanding situations such as industrial or manufacturing applications. Running Windows 10, the MobileDemand Flex 10B packs a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processor along with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space under the hood.

Connectivity is top-notch with a USB 3.0 Type-A, USB-C, mini HDMI, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless networking. The tablet itself features a 10.1-inch screen and weighs just 2.07 pounds while housed in a protective case that includes a scratch-resistant screen protector plus protective corner bumpers.

Best Tablet for Reading: Onyx Boox Nova3 Color

E-ink displays are easy on the eyes. Whereas most e-readers come decked out with black-and-white screens, the Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color sports a lush, full-color e-ink display. Its 7.8-inch color display boasts 4096 colors with a 1404 x 1872 (300 DPI) black and white resolution and 486 x 624 (100 DPI) color.

In lieu of a backlight, the Boox Nova3 Color includes a front “cold” white LED light. Mimicking the look paper, the Nova3 Color is a treat for reading. And with the included stylus, it’s great for writing too.

Under the hood, the Boox Nova3 Color packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. 3GB of RAM makes multi-tasking a breeze, and its 32GB of onboard storage should be more than fine for most users.

Because the Onyx Boox Nova3 Color runs Android 10, you can install all of your favorite writing and reading apps. With 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C with power delivery charging as well as OTG, connectivity is fantastic. For reading, writing, and note-taking with reduced eye strain, the Nova3 Color is a solid tablet.