10 Successful Entrepreneurs on Why Delegating Effectively Is Difficult But Necessary

August 23, 2021 15+ min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The ability to effectively delegate can be one of the most effective tools a good leader can use. Without the ability to delegate one becomes “the bottleneck of their own success." While this is of course true, delegating can be hard and requires a great deal of trust in one’s team. There is also the persistent voice in one’s head that argues that “if you want something done right you need to do it yourself." So how do leaders delegate effectively in a way that allows them to be completely satisfied with the results?

Authority Magazine recently starting an interview series called “5 Things You Need To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”

We interviewed successful CEOs, founders, and business leaders who shared advice from their experience.

Know your strengths. Decide what are the highest generating activities that only you can do, then prioritize all other activities that are important but can be delegated out. Be sure to include instructions of what you need, the desired outcome and expected timelines.

Get clear on what you need. Who (or what) do you need exactly on your team to ensure things run smoothly? What are the strengths this candidate must possess in order to get the job done or is it something where investing in a system might be a better option.

Remember, we're all human. And to be totally honest, I think that it is not possible to be completely happy with the results. We’re all human and are fallible. So, no different than anything else performance-related, results will vary! What’s important is to focus on the process and creating a context and culture of ownership and empowerment.

Accept that you have no idea what people think about you, and you can’t do a whole lot about it anyway. Some day, you’ll stop letting that thought pattern hold you back. Leaders who worry too much about what others think about themselves — and therefore avoid delegating, difficult conversations and so forth — are self-imprisoned. This is a quite common phenomenon for all of us, not just leaders. We’re wired to get along with the tribe so-to-speak, and people who don’t get along are cast out. Projecting the impact of our behavior on others and their response is an important survival skill. However, as a leader, you’re in a position of power, so do your job! Think about how much time you spend each day making negative judgements about your boss, peers, direct reports. Hopefully, that doesn’t consume much of your time. The same is true of people toward you. They spend little time thinking about you. They’re just as wrapped up in their own heads as you are, worrying what others might be thinking about themselves. “She’s just doing her job,” is what they say to themselves when you do something they don’t like, such as delegate a tough or undesirable responsibility.

Check regularly with the team and trickle-down information . With ever-changing market and economic conditions, we find that business priorities change as well. We need to implement a culture of communication and frequently touch base with the team to share the "big picture" and provide feedback on their progress. In my opinion keeping the team informed builds the culture of transparency and encourages them to do the same within the team. This flow of information results in better outcomes. As an example, this type of communication and swiftly transference of information was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, as we quickly prioritized or sidelined certain initiatives at the management level.

Identify clear targets and objectives . Even when responsibilities are well defined and the right person is chosen, it can be hard for the individual to envision what you think is an optimum outcome. For example, onboarding 10 new clients is good for me, but for the individual onboarding 3 is good enough. And when we get to the performance review, we realize that each of us were targeting different results. Another example is that, sometimes people tend to think of projects in phases. Providing the overall picture and discussing what is expected will allow for timely results and realignment of goals when needed.

Have an open-door policy . It’s essential to be open to your team member’s suggestions, concerns and feedback. This will ensure important information reaches us and we can make necessary improvements and tackle every problem. For example, I implement a weekly email follow up or in person catch up just to give some cadence to our interactions. So, I don’t wait until they come to me with an issue or progress. That way those checkpoints are well defined and I’m relaxed that I will be posted on the progress in a certain period of time.

Make sure you have the right person for the job . You need to really know your team’s weaknesses and strengths, and find the right person for the task. For example, each member of my team has a unique background and brings a unique perspective. If we are analyzing a transaction that has a certain feature or is in a certain jurisdiction, or would otherwise involve some particular sort of background, it is important to reflect on each individual, and the combined strengths of the team, to staff most efficiently.

Well-defined responsibilities. It’s certainly number one. Define and clearly communicate to employees your goals and what you are expecting from them and let them handle it their own way. For example, we set high level objectives on a quarterly basis, and on a weekly basis discuss more specific business objectives. Especially as responsibilities can shift or grow during turbulent times, it is critical to focus on defining these responsibilities and clearly communicating them.

Reward, recognition and acknowledgement is key. At the end of the day, as you delegate tasks to team members, it is equally important to recognize and reward quality work. In many cases, delegating work can see team members rise to an occasion or go above and beyond a project ask — it is important to acknowledge the effort, skill and talent that goes into successful deliverables.

Start with the end in mind. When delegating, aligning on a common goal with your team or team member is one of the first steps that must be taken. Having a vision of how a project should be completed not only provides a blueprint, but also may determine who you ask to step in on certain responsibilities.

Plan effectively .There are a number of factors to consider while delegating: the time to onboard someone compared to the time to do it yourself; the skills, availability, and interests of the person you’re delegating to; as well as team dynamics. Delegating is an early investment of time to create a better product than you could have made alone. Yet when badly planned, it typically leads to miscommunication, wasted time, a subpar product, and frustration on all ends. When I asked a teammate to write up a post for recruitment which was a one time task and I had clear specifications for, it took me as much time to edit their draft as it would’ve taken me to write it myself showing that that was bad delegation. But there is no way I could’ve written 15 scripts for the same project, so it was necessary to onboard a dedicated writer.

Delegate to the right people . I remember once we were working on a project and I asked the team, “Who would like to do this? You know, Jasper, you’re pretty good at this…” Even though it was a boring note-taking task, Jasper had laughed and quipped “Ah yes, flattery is the best form of delegation.” While the action was mostly subconscious, if you delegate to the right people then they should be able to do the task better than you would have been able to and draw some level of satisfaction from doing it. Each teammate brings unique strengths that are needed to complete the goal and, in the best teams, it’s almost intuitive who will be doing what task because each person’s role and capabilities are so clear.

Find optimal level and style of collaboration and communication. Each person functions differently and it’s important to understand what resources, information and support they need to do their best work. Some people need one page write-ups of assignments with examples, inspirational references and the criteria for a good deliverable. Other people just need goals. Some people prefer sweetened feedback and time to arrive at the conclusion you reached, with suggestions on how to fix problems. Others want to-the-point feedback and space to figure out appropriate solutions themselves. When I take the same problem to two of my teammates, one of them wants to talk until they find out how to fix it and another always asks if we can come back to this in a few hours so he can think about it. Both are fine, but it’s important to give each such teammate the space to ask for what they need and provide it to them.

Empower them to own the job . We don’t use the word employees, we use the word ‘collaborators’. We make sure everyone is aware of their contributions to the big picture and that the end product is our collective responsibility. Our teammates volunteer for jobs, even though we suggest who we think may be best suited to fulfill it. This makes people take more ownership of what they are directly doing — but we keep them involved in things they’re not directly responsible for as well. While developing our most recent project, Agents of Influence, each game designer pitched a game and was responsible for its execution. But they workshopped different games, gave extensive feedback to others, and incorporated detailed suggestions to make a product that was far from only theirs. They took responsibility for its development and, many times, they held themselves to even higher standards of performance than I would because of their pride in what they were working on.