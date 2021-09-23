Sleep

Entrepreneurs Should Never Sacrifice Comfort

These pillows and cushions can help you lead a comfier lifestyle.
Entrepreneurs Should Never Sacrifice Comfort
Image credit: bruce mars/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Any entrepreneur knows that sometimes you have to make sacrifices while building your business. For many, that means less sleep or being constantly on the move. But when you can't sleep and get comfortable, you can't do your best work. Stop compromising your comfort. We've rounded up a series of pillows and cushions to help you relax both at the office and at home. Check them out.

Italian Luxury Quilted Pillow

Italian Luxury Quilted Pillow
Image credit: Beauty America USA

Expertly crafted following Italian techniques, these super soft, luxurious pillows are filled with plush, form-fitting gel microfiber to ensure long-lasting durability and comfort. Any kind of sleeper will find themselves drifting off to Dreamland in no time.

Get the Italian Luxury Quilted Pillow for $28.99 (reg. $39), a savings of 27 percent.

Doctor Pillow Carbon SnoreX™ Pillow

Doctor Pillow Carbon SnoreX™ Pillow
Image credit: Beauty America USA

The Indiegogo-funded Carbon SnoreX™ is the world’s first 8-in-1 technology pillow. It offers tech to protect against mold and allergens, dual armrests for increased comfort, and an Ice Cool Cover that always stays cool while you sleep. It works for all types of sleepers so you can wake up fully rested.

Get the Doctor Pillow Carbon SnoreX™ Pillow for $34.99 (reg. $39), a savings of 10 percent.

AnboCare Foot Rest Under Desk Cushion

AnboCare Foot Rest Under Desk Cushion
Image credit: Beauty America USA

You're probably sitting at your desk for nearly 9 hours every day. Make sure you're sitting with the right posture. This footrest pillow is made from 100% pure memory foam and gives you the perfect balance of support and comfort.

Get the AnboCare Foot Rest Under Desk Cushion for $35.99 (reg. $49), a savings of 28 percent.

Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows

Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows
Image credit: Beauty America USA

Pretend you're at a 5-star hotel every night thanks to these super plush gel fiber pillows. They're expertly tailored to ensure max comfort for all sleeping positions. They're also fade and stain-resistant and machine washable for easy care.

Get the Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows for $39.99 (reg. $65), a savings of 38 percent.

Dr. Pillow Air Pillow with Secure Pump & Dual Side Cover

Dr. Pillow Air Pillow with Secure Pump & Dual Side Cover
Image credit: Beauty America USA

Can't find the right pillow support? Customize it on your own! This pillow comes with a pump allowing you to set the perfect firmness for you. No matter how you sleep, the customizable pump will contour to your body for comfort throughout the night.

Get the Dr. Pillow Air Pillow with Secure Pump & Dual Side Cover for $44.99 (reg. $69), a savings of 35 percent.

Dr. Pillow Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with 2 Bamboo Zipped Covers

Dr. Pillow Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with 2 Bamboo Zipped Covers
Image credit: Beauty America USA

With a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, this memory foam pillow is specially designed to conform to your body and reduce neck or back pain. No matter how you sleep, it will help you get comfortable. Plus, the super comfortable, hypoallergenic and breathable pillow stays cool all night long.

Get the Dr. Pillow Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with 2 Bamboo Zipped Covers for $46.99 (reg. $65), a savings of 27 percent.

Dr. Pillow Dual Side Bamboo & Gel Memory Foam Pillow

Dr. Pillow Dual Side Bamboo & Gel Memory Foam Pillow
Image credit: Beauty America USA

Made for side sleepers, this high-density memory foam pillow provides structured but soft support for your head, neck, and shoulders. It also has a built-in rose aroma that will help you relax each evening while Activ-Air Vents provide maximum ventilation and optimal airflow.

Get the Dr. Pillow Dual Side Bamboo & Gel Memory Foam Pillow for $49.99 (reg. $79), a savings of 37 percent.

Dr. Pillow Orthopedic Contour Memory Foam Sleeping Pillow

Dr. Pillow Orthopedic Contour Memory Foam Sleeping Pillow
Image credit: Beauty America USA

Pillows don't get much more luxurious than this. This orthopedic pillow is filled with poly gel-filled fiber to ensure maximum comfort for all sleeping positions. The covers are made from tightly woven 100 percent polyester fiber that feels soft on the skin and are easily machine washable. No matter how you sleep, it will contour to your body.

Get the Dr. Pillow Orthopedic Contour Memory Foam Sleeping Pillow for $103.99 (reg. $160), a savings of 35 percent.

Prices are subject to change.

