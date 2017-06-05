Don't Just Have an Idea: How to Take the Next Step With Your Business Venture

Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman understands the anxiety and uncertainty that comes with branching out and doing something new. Whether you're starting a new business or just taking up a new hobby, starting something can seem overwhelming. The key, though, is not to focus on the things you can't control or worry about things that don't matter in the moment.

Instead, it's important to focus on the one thing you can do right now to move forward. If you're starting a blog, don't stress out about creating a perfect site -- make something quickly on Wordpress and start writing today! If it's something else, then think about one achievable step you can take today and do it. That way, you have something to build on in the days to come.

Watch the video to learn more.

