With over 15 years of experience in marketing and business development strategies, Kate Volman's specialty is working with small business. Her YouTube channel includes videos featuring tips on marketing, networking, and business development.

Ready for Anything

Motivation is just right the corner with these tips.
2 min read
Local Marketing

Reaching your closest community is easier than you think.
2 min read
Linkedin

LinkedIn might be the most important social platform for you and your brand.
2 min read
web series

Don't let your mindset hold you back.
2 min read
repurposing

Don't let your hard work go to waste.
2 min read
Networking

Learn how to stand out from everyone else.
2 min read
Videos

Start with baby steps, and you'll reach your goal eventually.
2 min read
Ready for Anything

Plus, why the best sales aren't always transactions.
2 min read
Facebook

If you're considering make the jump to live video, then Facebook Live could be a great fit.
2 min read
Relationships

There are more options than just emailing someone asking them to grab a coffee with you.
2 min read
Content Marketing

If you set aside the time, you can use the knowledge and tools you already have to create and share more content.
2 min read
Comedy

Learn how to fail forward and more from improvisational comedy.
2 min read
Positivity

Whether you're starting a company or leading one, these tips can help you stay more positive and motivated.
2 min read
Books

Breaking down 'Tools of Titans' by Tim Ferriss and more business classics.
2 min read
Project Grow

How to create your own business luck.
2 min read
