You've sent a letter of introduction and the recipients have indicated that they'd like to see your business plan, the next step is to send a cover letter, which is a brief correspondence stating that you are including the business plan that the recipient has acknowledged and asked you to send it over.

The cover letter goes in the email that includes the plan or on top of a hard copy and thanks the recipient for agreeing to look at the plan. Think of it as a brief note to accompany the plan and express gratitude to the recipients for taking a look.

Why is this important? The first thing anyone looking at your business plan will see is the cover page. After that, they may never look at it again.

What to include on a cover page

A few cover page components are essential, whether you are using an email or sending a hard copy. You should have your company name, address, phone number, email address, Twitter handle, and other contact information. Other good items to include are the date as a notice that this is a business plan.

Format this information in a large, black, easily readable font. Above all else, you want a plan reader to know which business this plan is for and how to contact you.

If you have a striking, well-designed corporate logo, it's also a good idea to include that on the cover page. A corporate slogan, as long as it's not too long, is also a good identifying mark that does something to communicate your strategy as well.

While it's tempting to put all kinds of stuff on the cover page, you should probably resist the urge. Your business concept, the amount you're trying to raise, and other details can go on the inside. The cover page must identify the company. More than that is likely to be too much.