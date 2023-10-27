Companies that make things have certain characteristics that set them apart from others, including retailers and service firms. They take raw materials and labor and transform them into sellable products. Although they may also distribute the products and sell directly to customers (thus involving the retail and service aspects of operations), most manufacturers concentrate on the production end and farm out the retail and service to other firms.

Process points

The lead actor in manufacturing is the process of production. Product development, marketing, and distribution play essential roles, but the production process sets manufacturers apart from all other enterprises. And the better your production process, the better a manufacturer you will be. It's the star that leads to your company's success.

A manufacturing production process consists of several components. One step is usually fabrication, or the making of products from raw materials. There is also assembly of components, testing, and inspection of finished goods.

Manufacturing processes can become highly detailed, as is the case with the many parts found in mobile technology. If you're an operations-minded entrepreneur, you may revel in these details. But control your enthusiasm for such details when writing a business plan. Stick to the critical processes that are essential to your production or give you a unique competitive advantage.

These include:

The following manufacturing company checklist might help organize your company's operation details.

Marketing plan completed

Staffing completed (or staffing plan completed)

Organization chart completed

Product plan completed

Basic manufacturing operations listed in sequence

Raw materials purchased

Equipment obtained

Labor skills available and assigned

Timelines and deadlines assigned

Potential roadblocks identified

Managerial controls in place

Sales policies reviewed

Customer relations policies outlined

Service delivery policies developed

Administering monitoring and control policies

Follow-up procedures checked

Your checklist will most likely differ depending on your business. A small contractor, for example, makes things but is less complex, so might have a checklist like this:

Develop work schedule

Hire labor

Set up equipment

Acquire necessary materials

Monitor work schedule

Be sure to tailor your checklist to your business's requirements.