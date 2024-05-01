This is part 1 / 9 of Write Your Business Plan: Section 3: Selling Your Product and Team series.

Ask any investor and they will tell you that the most important part of any business they get pitched is the entrepreneur behind it.

The management team section of your business plan is the place where you will tell investors who you and your team are. This section is absolutely critical because, at the end of the day, investors want to know that their money will be in good hands. So having said that, this isn't a time for modesty. You are going to want to be the biggest cheerleader for you and your team. Be sure to hit on those key elements for each person's bio in your executive summary.

Education and special skills: Impressive educational credentials and certifications will ensure investors that you know what you're doing.

Impressive educational credentials and certifications will ensure investors that you know what you're doing. Employment: Listing your prior work experience in related fields is a huge plus.

Listing your prior work experience in related fields is a huge plus. Roles: Detail which specific parts of the business each of you will handle.

Detail which specific parts of the business each of you will handle. Accomplishments: Don't brag, but don't be shy about sharing if you or any of your team members have been awarded patents, achieved record sales gains, or had other big accomplishments.

Don't brag, but don't be shy about sharing if you or any of your team members have been awarded patents, achieved record sales gains, or had other big accomplishments. Personal information: Businesses are run by people so include details about why being a part of this business is important to you on a personal level.

Read on for great insights on how the executive summary can be a difference maker and pull in investors or order a copy of Write Your Business Plan.