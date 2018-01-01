Accounting

Uber Admits it Made an Accounting Error and Will Refund Nearly $50 Million to Drivers
Uber

The company says it incorrectly calculated how much its commission should have been on rides in New York City over the past two and a half years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Franchising's Million-Dollar Question: How Much Money Can I Make?
Franchise Success Stories

Like most worthwhile career ventures, the answer lies in due diligence and conversations with people already in the business.
Rick Bisio | 6 min read
Tips to Avoid Tax Season Stress -- and Keep the Most Money in Your Wallet
Taxes

As April 18 approaches, check out some of our best tax-saving advice and stories.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
3 Benefits of Cloud-Based Accounting Tools for Small-Business Owners
Technology

You didn't become an entrepreneur to spend time buried in paperwork. Use the newest accounting technology tools to make sure that doesn't happen.
Jen Cohen Crompton | 3 min read
Don't Wait Until the End of the Game to Start Keeping Score
Profitability

To know how your employer is doing you have to follow the money.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
4 Accounting Musts for SaaS Startups
Accounting

Cloud-computing taxation is complex, so don't just sit and wait for your first audit and hope for the best.
Anjum Tunuli | 6 min read
Why You Should Open a Business Account for Your Startup
Entrepreneur Network

Using your personal account for business and personal expenses can be messy.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
The Awkward Office Love Affair of Bots and Bookkeepers
Artificial Intelligence

AI bots will speed data processing but businesses that let bots entirely replace humans will find it impossible to stay competitive.
Mathew Heggem | 6 min read
How and When to Grow Your Company's Accounting Function
Accounting

When people start businesses, they don't always think about the ancillary tasks that keep those businesses going. Accounting, for a start.
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
7 Crucial Money Tips to Failure-Proof Your New Business
Launching a Business

Time is money, and both are especially critical for startups. Practice these skills until they're second nature so your launch doesn't crash and burn instead.
Iman Jalali | 6 min read
