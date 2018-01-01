American Airlines

Here Are FlyerTalk's 3 Best Loyalty Programs in America
Loyalty Programs

Here Are FlyerTalk's 3 Best Loyalty Programs in America

The site for frequent travelers looked at airlines, hotels and rental car services.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
American Airlines Grounds Flights Amid Tech Issues
Airlines

American Airlines Grounds Flights Amid Tech Issues

The airline stopped flights heading to Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare and Miami.
Reuters | 1 min read
Report: Chinese Hackers Attack U.S. Travel Industry
Hacks

Report: Chinese Hackers Attack U.S. Travel Industry

American Airlines and the reservation processing company Sabre Corp. have been targeted in the latest round of security breaches.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Lesson in American Airlines' Smart Pricing Plan for its Exclusive Club
Pricing

The Lesson in American Airlines' Smart Pricing Plan for its Exclusive Club

What kind of customers would you rather have? Ones that pay as they go, or those on a subscription?
Gene Marks | 5 min read
The Feds Don't Want In-Flight Cell Phone Calls, Either
Travel

The Feds Don't Want In-Flight Cell Phone Calls, Either

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a hang-up with in-flight calls, perhaps enough to put an official kibosh on them – and soon.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
American Airlines Shows Off Swanky New Cabins
Business

American Airlines Shows Off Swanky New Cabins

The air carrier is planning to make its cabins feel more like ‘sky hotels.'
Wendy Frink
American Airlines CEO: Fares Won't Rise if Demand Holds Steady
Growth Strategies

American Airlines CEO: Fares Won't Rise if Demand Holds Steady

As US Airways and American Airlines merge to become the largest airline in the world, questions about further industry consolidation and changing standards remain.
Matthew J. Belvedere | 3 min read
Airlines Compete For Premium Customers With Crazy Perks
Growth Strategies

Airlines Compete For Premium Customers With Crazy Perks

From in-flight showers, to airport spas and hair salons, airlines' premium classes are exploding with perks. Meanwhile in economy, space is getting even tighter.
Elaine Glusac | 3 min read
4 Strategies for a Less Turbulent Airline Experience
Growth Strategies

4 Strategies for a Less Turbulent Airline Experience

Tips for making your trip more convenient and comfortable.
Elaine Glusac | 1 min read
The Blocked-For-Now Airline Merger: What Travelers Can Expect
Growth Strategies

The Blocked-For-Now Airline Merger: What Travelers Can Expect

A November trial will decide if the merger between American Airlines and US Airways should move forward. Here's how it might affect travelers.
Elaine Glusac | 3 min read
