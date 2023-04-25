The man was intoxicated during the altercation, according to authorities.

Overcrowded flights during peak travel seasons can definitely lead to long bathroom lines mid-air, but for one American Airlines passenger, the wait became too much and he allegedly urinated on another passenger while intoxicated.

A man traveling to New York's JFK Airport from Delhi, India was arrested upon landing just past 9 p.m. on Monday after drunk and disorderly conduct lead to an argument between the man and another passenger where the man allegedly urinated on them.

It remains unclear what the argument was about, but Deputy Commissioner of Airport Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Devesh Kumar Mahla, noted that claims were made but there was no physical proof.

"There was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them," he said on behalf of law enforcement, according to local outlet NDTV.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

American Airlines confirmed the "disruption on board" Flight 292 and the arrest in a statement to NBC New York.

"We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism," the airline told the outlet.

The alleged victim has filed a formal complaint with the airline.

This isn't the first instance in recent months of American Airlines passengers acting up.

In December, a woman was detained at the Miami International Airport after throwing a computer monitor at the check-in gate at an airline employee after realizing that she could not find her children.

"Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the airline said in a statement at the time. "Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time."

