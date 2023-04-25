Man Arrested at JFK Airport For Allegedly Peeing on Another Passenger Mid-Flight

The man was intoxicated during the altercation, according to authorities.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Overcrowded flights during peak travel seasons can definitely lead to long bathroom lines mid-air, but for one American Airlines passenger, the wait became too much and he allegedly urinated on another passenger while intoxicated.

A man traveling to New York's JFK Airport from Delhi, India was arrested upon landing just past 9 p.m. on Monday after drunk and disorderly conduct lead to an argument between the man and another passenger where the man allegedly urinated on them.

Related: Woman Throws Computer Monitor at Gate Agent After Missing Flight in Chaotic Footage

It remains unclear what the argument was about, but Deputy Commissioner of Airport Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Devesh Kumar Mahla, noted that claims were made but there was no physical proof.

"There was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them," he said on behalf of law enforcement, according to local outlet NDTV.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

American Airlines confirmed the "disruption on board" Flight 292 and the arrest in a statement to NBC New York.

"We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism," the airline told the outlet.

The alleged victim has filed a formal complaint with the airline.

This isn't the first instance in recent months of American Airlines passengers acting up.

In December, a woman was detained at the Miami International Airport after throwing a computer monitor at the check-in gate at an airline employee after realizing that she could not find her children.

"Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the airline said in a statement at the time. "Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time."

American Airlines was down just over 35% in a one-year period as of Tuesday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends American Airlines

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google and Meta Execs Rake in Big Bonuses Despite Industry-Wide Layoffs

Meta employees questioned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the generous bonuses awarded to C-suite executives amid company-wide layoffs and cost-cutting.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

A Great Customer Experience Begins With Great Employee Engagement and Management. Here's Why.

Here are six tips to help leaders boost employee engagement and create great experiences for their customers.

By Chris Kille

By Entrepreneur Store

Franchise

These Are the Top 200 Global Franchise Brands in 2023

Want to go international? Here are the brands worth buying into right now.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

Leadership

A New Remote Work Trend is Helping Employers Retain Talent Amid Labor Market Pressures

As labor shortages and rising wages make it increasingly difficult for companies to retain talent, a new trend is emerging.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Growing a Business

How to Use Surveys and Social Media to Increase Sales

The new book 'Content Is King' unlocks strategies to discover your next best-seller.

By Entrepreneur Staff