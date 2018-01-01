Apple Music
Entrepreneurs
3 Startup Success Secrets Learned on a 40-Year Journey From Go-For to Billionaire
Everybody catches a couple of breaks. What music industry legend Jimmy Iovine did with his made him a rich and wise.
More From This Topic
Apple Music
Apple Music Inks an Exclusive Video Deal with Taylor Swift
The move was a victory for the tech giant as Swift continues to prove she's at the top of the music business.
Music Industry
Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music
The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
Apple Music
Beats Music to Shut Down This Month
Now that Apple Music is firmly in place, the Beats service is scheduled to fade out by end of month.
Apple Music
Apple Music Attracts 11 Million Customers During Trial Period
Nearly 2 million trial-period participants opted for the family plan, which costs $14.99 a month.
Apple
Report: Apple Could Release New iPod Models Tomorrow
Hold your earbuds. Remember Apple's pocket digital jukeboxes? Hey, wait. People still use iPods?!
Antitrust
FTC Exploring Apple Rules for Streaming Music Rivals in App Store
Regulators are said to be looking into claims about whether Apple's treatment of rival streaming music apps is illegal under antitrust law.
Weekly News Roundup
One More City Boosts its Minimum Wage: Weekly News Roundup
Plus: Spotify's valuation hits $8.5 billion while Beyonce faces a branding backlash.
Spotify
Spotify Founder: No Need to Be No. 1 in Music Streaming
'To me it is enough to be among the top three,' Daniel Ek said.