Apple Music

More From This Topic

Apple Music Inks an Exclusive Video Deal with Taylor Swift
Apple Music

Apple Music Inks an Exclusive Video Deal with Taylor Swift

The move was a victory for the tech giant as Swift continues to prove she's at the top of the music business.
Reuters | 3 min read
Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music
Music Industry

Troy Carter Talks About the Future of Technology and Music

The music industry entrepreneur sees streaming as an unstoppable force that will benefit musicians and their fans.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Beats Music to Shut Down This Month
Apple Music

Beats Music to Shut Down This Month

Now that Apple Music is firmly in place, the Beats service is scheduled to fade out by end of month.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Apple Music Attracts 11 Million Customers During Trial Period
Apple Music

Apple Music Attracts 11 Million Customers During Trial Period

Nearly 2 million trial-period participants opted for the family plan, which costs $14.99 a month.
Reuters | 1 min read
Report: Apple Could Release New iPod Models Tomorrow
Apple

Report: Apple Could Release New iPod Models Tomorrow

Hold your earbuds. Remember Apple's pocket digital jukeboxes? Hey, wait. People still use iPods?!
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
FTC Exploring Apple Rules for Streaming Music Rivals in App Store
Antitrust

FTC Exploring Apple Rules for Streaming Music Rivals in App Store

Regulators are said to be looking into claims about whether Apple's treatment of rival streaming music apps is illegal under antitrust law.
Reuters | 4 min read
One More City Boosts its Minimum Wage: Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

One More City Boosts its Minimum Wage: Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Spotify's valuation hits $8.5 billion while Beyonce faces a branding backlash.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Spotify Founder: No Need to Be No. 1 in Music Streaming
Spotify

Spotify Founder: No Need to Be No. 1 in Music Streaming

'To me it is enough to be among the top three,' Daniel Ek said.
Reuters | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.