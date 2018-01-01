Apple Pay
Payments
Payments Are Moving Into the Environment Around Us. Is Your Business Following?
Payments technology will soon be integrated into jewelry, refrigerators or the sensor-rich doorway of an Amazon Go store.
Apple Pay is a payment method developed by Apple, which allows users to store credit card information on iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches. It supports both in-store and app purchases, eliminating the need for a physical credit or debit card. Apple Pay is widely accepted by many retail and food-service companies, and merchants can easily install it by contacting their payment providers.