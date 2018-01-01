Apple Pay

Target May Create Its Own Mobile Payment System
Mobile Payments

Company looking into taking on Walmart, Apple, Samsung and Android in the mobile payments space, according to reports.
Billy Steele | 2 min read
'Walmart Pay' Is the Newest Mobile Payment Option
Mobile Payments

Wal-Mart is the first U.S. retailer to offer its own payment feature. It is expected to be available throughout the country in 2016.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple Pay Is Coming to Starbucks, Chili's, KFC
Apple Pay

Apple's VP made the announcement on Thursday.
Reuters | 1 min read
Why Mobile Payments Aren't Gaining Traction With Small Businesses
Mobile Payments

The adoption of mobile payment systems is nearly universal -- except on Main Street.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
How to Watch Apple's WWDC Event Today
Apple

Want all the details on Apple's new streaming music service? Tune in to the company's developers conference today.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
In 'Year of Apple Pay,' Many Top Retailers Remain Skeptical
Apple Pay

Despite the company's optimism, others aren't so sure.
Reuters | 7 min read
Google Lifts the Veil on Android Pay, Its Apple Pay Competitor
Mobile Payments

In many ways, Android Pay is the evolution of Google Wallet.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
Chipotle Just Introduced Two New Ways for You to Get Your Burrito Fix
Mobile

The chain is pushing into mobile tech with a delivery partnership and a new Apple Watch app.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Top 5 Ecommerce Trends You Should Look Out For
Technology

This year could be huge: Improving the customer experience is key.
Jan Verleur | 6 min read
Apple Pay Hit by Wave of Fraudulent Transactions
Apple Pay

The transactions stemmed from breaches at retail giants including Home Depot and Target.
Reuters | 1 min read
Apple Pay is a payment method developed by Apple, which allows users to store credit card information on iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches. It supports both in-store and app purchases, eliminating the need for a physical credit or debit card. Apple Pay is widely accepted by many retail and food-service companies, and merchants can easily install it by contacting their payment providers.
