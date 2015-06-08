How to Watch Apple's WWDC Event Today

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple fanboys and other tech enthusiasts, start your engines. Today is Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT.

Perhaps the most talked-about announcement that's expected from Apple today is the creation of a new music service -- a re-worked version of Beats Music. The service is expected to cost $10 a month. Apple could make only a handful of songs available for free listening, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Will it be a Spotify-killer? We'll have to wait and see.

Also expected to be announced today is 9, the latest version of Apple's operating system. There could also be more details about products like Apple Watch and Apple Pay.

You didn't receive an invite to attend the event in person? Fret not. You can watch the free livestream here, as long as you or a friend or co-worker is doing so on an Apple device. Here arer the browser and hardware requirements, courtesy of Apple:

Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later; Safari on iOS 6.0 or later. Streaming via Apple TV requires second- or third-generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later.

