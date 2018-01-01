Arby's
News and Trends
Sonic Sold to Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.3 Billion
Plus, the subscription startup Bespoke is creating its own products and vegan pet food startup Wild Earth now has products for sale.
More From This Topic
Arby's
Arby's Breaks the World Record for Longest Commercial
This weekend, Arby's aired a 13-hour, dialogue-free commercial of brisket being smoked. Riveting.
Franchises
Arby's Expensive Revamp: Two Logos in Two Years
Just a year after revamping its logo, Arby's has introduced a new logo that's closer to the original. But is it worth it?
Growth Strategies
This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon
Roark Capital Group will acquire CKE Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, adding to its extensive franchise brand portfolio, which includes Wingstop, Carvel Ice Cream and Arby's.
Franchises
The Man Who Owns (Almost) All the Burger Kings
Giullermo Perales, the country's biggest Latino franchisee, talks about why he likes to control the market.
Franchises
The Top 10 Sandwich Franchises
From Philly cheese steaks to stuffed pitas, meet the companies devouring the competition.