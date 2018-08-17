Authors
The Gambit
From Totally Broke to Multimillionaire: How Jen Sincero Pivoted from Rock Star to Bestselling Self-Help Author and Success Coach
The author of 'You Are a Badass' used to front multiple rock bands. Now, she aims to teach people to unlock their potential for confidence, wealth and success.
More From This Topic
Writing a Book
The Entrepreneur's Complete Guide to Ghostwriting
Save time -- but spend lots of cash -- getting someone to write your book for you.
Writing a Book
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Writing a Book
A new method that will get your book out of your head and into the hands of consumers quickly.
Inspirational Quotes
10 Powerful Elie Wiesel Quotes
The Nobel Peace Prize winning Holocaust survivor and author is perhaps best known for giving a voice to the voiceless.
Marketing
4 Budget-Friendly Ways to Promote Your Book
There are an infinite number of ways for authors to promote their books. Since most authors cannot afford a full page ad in the New York Times Book Review it is imperative to make dollars stretch as far as one can.