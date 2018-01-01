Bar and Club Business
Restaurants
How This Nightlife Entrepreneur Won a Celebrity Following and International Acclaim
Richie Akiva and his partner opened The Butter Group in 2002 and have since expanded to both U.S. coasts and destination cities around the world.
Business Unusual
Across the U.S., Bars Are Letting You Play Your Favorite Childhood Video Games
Cocktails mix with vintage video games at the newest arcades.
Startup Kit
Mistakes to Avoid When Running Your Bar
An insider's look at the kinds of problems you may encounter--and how to overcome them--on your quest to operate a successful bar
Startup Kit
Who You Need to Hire to Work at Your Bar
The most important aspect of a successful bar is its personnel. From manager to busboy and bartender to dishwasher, these people will have a huge effect on how smoothly your operation runs.
Startup Kit
Choosing the Right Cashiering System for Your Bar
These quick tips can help you decide just what accounting system will work best for your bar.
Startup Kit
Stocking Your Bar With Inventory
Before you open your doors to the public, you've got to have drinks on hand to satisfy those thirsty crowds. Here's how to determine what you'll need.
Startup Kit
The Legal Side of Owning a Bar
Find out what type of paperwork you need to file and the laws you have to follow to keep your bar on the right side of the law.
Franchises
How the Franchise Industry Tapped Into the Craft Beer Trend
By cutting out major food menus, these businesses let franchisees -- and their customers -- focus on what's truly important: what's in the glass.
Technology
Your Next Cocktail Could Be Concocted By This Robotic Bartender
The Monsieur is kind of like a Keurig for alcoholic beverages. But even cooler.
Finance
Tabbedout: A Mobile Payment App for Restaurants and Bars
This new app enables restaurant and bar patrons to cash out their bill via smartphone, simplifying the process for customers and servers alike.