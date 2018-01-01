Behind the Brand

More From This Topic

How Millennials Signal Personal Identity Through Brand Preference
Marketing to Millennials

How Millennials Signal Personal Identity Through Brand Preference

Burgers or tofu? Fair trade clothing or fast fashion? Millennials are making conscious statements with their purchases.
Anna Redmond | 8 min read
The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter
Twitter

The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter

It's the people behind the logo who make the brand truly memorable.
Jacob Warwick | 7 min read
The 10 Biggest Mistakes in Personal Branding
Personal Branding

The 10 Biggest Mistakes in Personal Branding

Quit sabotaging your personal brand with these embarrassing blunders.
Ryan Erskine | 10 min read
5 Rules of Branding That Will Make You A Sought-After Superstar
Branding

5 Rules of Branding That Will Make You A Sought-After Superstar

Customers stick with companies they like and remember for the long haul. Ask yourself, "What does my brand represent?"
Han-Gwon Lung | 6 min read
5 Ways to Turn Mere Followers Into Devoted Brand Ambassadors
Branding

5 Ways to Turn Mere Followers Into Devoted Brand Ambassadors

You will never sell yourself more persuasively than your enthused customers can.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
The Holiday Marketing Campaign Hall of Fame (Infographic)
Holiday Marketing

The Holiday Marketing Campaign Hall of Fame (Infographic)

See the fascinating history of holiday marketing campaigns and get inspired to craft your own memorable retail messaging this year.
Tracey Wallace | 2 min read
You Need a Strategy for Branding Yourself Online as a Thought Leader
Personal Branding

You Need a Strategy for Branding Yourself Online as a Thought Leader

Adroit use of social media is essential for highlighting your industry knowledge.
Dipti Parmar | 5 min read
Here's What Brands Can Learn From Hillary's Grassroots 'Differentiator'
Behind the Brand

Here's What Brands Can Learn From Hillary's Grassroots 'Differentiator'

How political campaigns find and energize volunteers is a model for finding brand evangelists from among your best customers.
Brent Messenger | 6 min read
7 Misconceptions About Brand Engagement That Derail Digital Campaigns
Customer Engagement

7 Misconceptions About Brand Engagement That Derail Digital Campaigns

Your logo isn't your brand, and attention-grabbing tactics actually will turn consumers away.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read
Branding Lessons From the Presidential Conventions
Branding

Branding Lessons From the Presidential Conventions

Marketing is a spectator sport, which makes it easy to learn from the political arena.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.