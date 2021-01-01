Celinne Da Costa

Celinne Da Costa

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Brand Story Expert | Author | Speaker

Celinne Da Costa is an author, speaker and coach helping high-achieving entrepreneurs not only tell, but become the greatest story they’ve ever told so they can create soul-aligned influence, income and impact. Her work has been featured in top-tier media like Forbes, Business Insider and TEDx.

https://celinnedacosta.com/

Follow Celinne Da Costa on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book

Latest

Marketing Strategies

How to Craft a Compelling Brand Story That Drives Sales

What does it really mean to craft a brand story that grows your brand's influence, income and impact?

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like