Benefit Corporation
Nonprofits
5 Key Considerations in Converting Your Nonprofit to a For-Profit
Be prepared for the switch to take up a lot of your time and energy.
Benefit Corporation
A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit
Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Kickstarter
Kickstarter CEO: Why We're a Benefits Corporation, Not a Nonprofit
Yancey Strickler explains why the for-profit model works for his mission-driven crowdfunding platform.
Benefit Corporation
Want to Protect Your Social Mission? Become a Benefit Corporation.
By incorporating as a benefit corporation, entrepreneurs can protect their mission by elevating their company's core social and environmental values to the status of law.
Social Entrepreneurship
2 Ways to Mint Emotional Currency and Win the Value Proposition
What if companies benefited employees, customers and communities alike and made shareholders better off?
Growth Strategies
The 7 New Business Facts Of Life For Entrepreneurs
From environmental degradation to societal upheaval, our world is continually challenging businesses to innovate. Knowing how to overcome these obstacles will determine if you succeed or fail as an entrepreneur.