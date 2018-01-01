Benefit Corporation

A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit
A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit

Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Gene Bulmash | 6 min read
Kickstarter CEO: Why We're a Benefits Corporation, Not a Nonprofit
Kickstarter CEO: Why We're a Benefits Corporation, Not a Nonprofit

Yancey Strickler explains why the for-profit model works for his mission-driven crowdfunding platform.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Want to Protect Your Social Mission? Become a Benefit Corporation.
Want to Protect Your Social Mission? Become a Benefit Corporation.

By incorporating as a benefit corporation, entrepreneurs can protect their mission by elevating their company's core social and environmental values to the status of law.
Ryan Honeyman | 4 min read
2 Ways to Mint Emotional Currency and Win the Value Proposition
2 Ways to Mint Emotional Currency and Win the Value Proposition

What if companies benefited employees, customers and communities alike and made shareholders better off?
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
The 7 New Business Facts Of Life For Entrepreneurs
The 7 New Business Facts Of Life For Entrepreneurs

From environmental degradation to societal upheaval, our world is continually challenging businesses to innovate. Knowing how to overcome these obstacles will determine if you succeed or fail as an entrepreneur.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
