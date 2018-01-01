Best Cities
Feeling Like Your Balance Is Out of Whack? The Problem Could Be Your City
If you have big entrepreneurial dreams -- but still want a life – you should pursue them in a midsized city.
Best Cities
These Veterans Have Raised More Than $31 Million in Startup Capital
By connecting the tech community with veterans, Taylor McLemore discovered an untapped opportunity.
Best Cities
Live In This House Rent-Free -- and Launch Your Startup
Bootstrapping? The startup house can help.
Best Cities
The Best Minds in Drone-Making Meet in This North Dakota Town
Once a month, the best minds in drone making gather...in Fargo.
Best Cities
Meet the Designers Building Nashville's Fashion Scene
The Nashville Fashion Alliance is giving this honky-tonk town a shake of designer spice.
Best Cities
Kansas City: Five Reasons Startup Village Could Happen Only Here
Other cities may try to replicate the magic, but it won't be easy.
Best Cities
Rain Never Hurts Ice Cream Sales in This U.S. City
These ice cream entrepreneurs dish on demographics, local flavors and how hot-weather businesses survive rainy days.
Best Cities
This Group Mentors African American Entrepreneurs in Seattle
The cofounders of Black Dot, a startup resource center, discuss their plans for the future.
Best Cities
How This NFL Player Became Iowa City's Retail Champion
Former San Diego Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding had some plans for this hometown.
Best Cities
A Coworking Space Transformed This Pennsylvania College Town
In 2010, a group of graduates set out to change the relationship between students and their community.
Best Cities
Boise's Creative Class Smashes All Your Sterotypes
What makes this Boise-grown startup so special?