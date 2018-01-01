Biotechnology

4 Ways Big Data Will Disrupt Animal Testing in Biomedical Research
Big Data

4 Ways Big Data Will Disrupt Animal Testing in Biomedical Research

The use of big data can protect both animals and humans who participate in drug trials.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything
Internet of Things

9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything

IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Nathan Sinnott | 7 min read
Alphabet and GlaxoSmithKline to Collaborate on Bioelectronic Research
Biotechnology

Alphabet and GlaxoSmithKline to Collaborate on Bioelectronic Research

The companies hope to solve medical problems by fusing biology and technology.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Tom Perkins, Silicon Valley Venture Capital Pioneer, Dies at 84
Silicon Valley

Tom Perkins, Silicon Valley Venture Capital Pioneer, Dies at 84

As co-founder of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, Perkins played a major role in the formative years of the computer and biotech industries.
Reuters | 2 min read
I Belong Here: 3 Ways to Attract More Women to STEM
Women in Business

I Belong Here: 3 Ways to Attract More Women to STEM

A feeling of belonging is one of the strongest predictors of a female being attracted to a STEM career.
Merrilyn Datta | 8 min read
Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA
Science

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA

It's all about the future of storage.
David Meyer | 2 min read
5 Nascent Technologies That Will Radically Shape the Future
Far Out Tech

5 Nascent Technologies That Will Radically Shape the Future

Researchers at the frontier of science are making possible technologies likely to change civilization more than anything since electricity.
Sam McRoberts | 5 min read
The Obsession With 'Curing' Aging Is Now Big Business
Biotechnology

The Obsession With 'Curing' Aging Is Now Big Business

Finding ways to extend a healthy life has attracted many tens of millions in investment dollars from the likes of Google and numerous biotechnology companies.
Laura Lorenzetti | 5 min read
2 Biotech Companies Lead the Race to Develop a Zika Vaccine
Biotechnology

2 Biotech Companies Lead the Race to Develop a Zika Vaccine

Although the Zika vaccine may still be years away.
Carolyn Sun | 2 min read
Walgreens Pumps the Brakes on Theranos Partnership Amid Problematic Lab Audit
Theranos

Walgreens Pumps the Brakes on Theranos Partnership Amid Problematic Lab Audit

After one of Theranos' labs was found to pose immediate jeopardy to patient safety, Walgreens has ordered that no blood tests be analyzed there.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
