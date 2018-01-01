Biotechnology
Biotechnology
The CEO of This Biotech Company Focused on Rare Diseases Is a Patient Himself
Tim Walbert says emphasizing the patients' needs keeps Horizon Pharma competitive.
More From This Topic
Big Data
4 Ways Big Data Will Disrupt Animal Testing in Biomedical Research
The use of big data can protect both animals and humans who participate in drug trials.
Internet of Things
9 Examples of How the Internet of Things Is Already Disrupting Just About Everything
IoT applications are changing the way we shop, grow our food and adjust our home thermostats.
Biotechnology
Alphabet and GlaxoSmithKline to Collaborate on Bioelectronic Research
The companies hope to solve medical problems by fusing biology and technology.
Silicon Valley
Tom Perkins, Silicon Valley Venture Capital Pioneer, Dies at 84
As co-founder of the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, Perkins played a major role in the formative years of the computer and biotech industries.
Women in Business
I Belong Here: 3 Ways to Attract More Women to STEM
A feeling of belonging is one of the strongest predictors of a female being attracted to a STEM career.
Science
Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA
It's all about the future of storage.
Far Out Tech
5 Nascent Technologies That Will Radically Shape the Future
Researchers at the frontier of science are making possible technologies likely to change civilization more than anything since electricity.
Biotechnology
The Obsession With 'Curing' Aging Is Now Big Business
Finding ways to extend a healthy life has attracted many tens of millions in investment dollars from the likes of Google and numerous biotechnology companies.
Biotechnology
2 Biotech Companies Lead the Race to Develop a Zika Vaccine
Although the Zika vaccine may still be years away.
Theranos
Walgreens Pumps the Brakes on Theranos Partnership Amid Problematic Lab Audit
After one of Theranos' labs was found to pose immediate jeopardy to patient safety, Walgreens has ordered that no blood tests be analyzed there.