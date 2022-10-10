BioPrime Agrisolutions Raises INR 9 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Agbiotech startup, BioPrime Agrisolutions (BioPrime), has raised INR 9 crore in pre-Series A funding round led by tech-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from its existing investor, Omnivore. The company aims to utilise the funds for their SNIPR biologicals registrations, advancing the discovery platform, building a strong IP portfolio, increasing production capabilities, and expansion.

Company handout

"Bioprime works to transform the way we grow crops making food more nutritious, and residue-free while restoring soil health using cutting-edge technologies and approaches, always keeping sustainability at our core. At Bioprime we are focusing on discovering fundamental aspects of plant communication, developing novel biologicals based on trait-modifying microbes and physiology-modulating molecules," said Renuka, CEO of BioPrime Agrisolutions.

BioPrime Agrisolutions develops agribiologicals that help make crops climate resilient, protecting yields and crops from fluctuating weather, untimely rains, and temperature stress, as per company's statement.

"We believe that the stellar founding team of BioPrime is well equipped to solve the complex food security problem brought to the forefront by climate change. The IP-led, high-throughput biomolecule discovery platform will facilitate faster market access. Such a technology platform fits well with Inflexor's investing thesis of backing impactful, pure science companies from the Indian deep tech ecosystem," said Pratip Mazumdar, partner at Inflexor Ventures.

Inflexor Ventures is a sector-agnostic VC firm that invests in deep and emerging technology startups from pre-Series A to Series B stages.