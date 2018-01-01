Bootstrapping

How This Founder Bootstrapped an Office Furniture Company That Targeted What Other Furniture Companies Are Missing

Karen John's startup, Heartwork, creates sleek, functional office furniture. But before she launched, she had to focus her idea, support its development and ignore her family's advice.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
This Founder Sold Her Home to Fund Her Startup

Lara Mead, co-founder of athleisure brand Varley, quit her job and sold her house -- and it paid off.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Customer Research Is Another Costly Startup Essential You Can Bootstrap
Founders generally realize the importance of systematically learning about their customers, but the cost is often a shock.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read
5 Ways to Bootstrap Your Vision Into Reality Without Outside Funding
Investment in SEO will eventually pay off.
Abdo Riani | 6 min read
Why Bootstrap? Because You Can't Succeed Unless You Persevere
Instead of following your passion, follow a plan for bringing a solution to market without going broke before your first sale.
Aytekin Tank | 10 min read
5 Tips for Bootstrapping Payroll While You Build the Team You Need
Founders might be willing to starve until they hit it big but employees seldom are.
Miles Jennings | 5 min read
Ready to Bootstrap? Consider These 5 Real-Life Stories.
Bootstrapping isn't always the path to riches. In fact, it's risky -- and a mixed bag when it comes to success.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
6 Entrepreneurs Share the Brilliant, Crazy Ways They Took Their Companies From Pennies to Profit
Whether you're self-funded or not, there's plenty to learn from a bootstrapper.
Entrepreneur Staff | 9 min read
She Built Her Startup With No Money or Team. How the CEO of Piazza Did It.

Pooja Sankar gave new meaning to the word 'scrappy' as she built her online question-and-answer forum.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
4 Practical Tips for Building Up Your Savings to Launch Your Small Business
These everyday fixes can supercharge your stash and help you reach your goal.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
