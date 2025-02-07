Entrepreneurship is often born out of necessity, sometimes from a gap in the market, and occasionally from something more personal.

For Anu Verma, founder of Victim 2 Victor, a UK-based platform offering trauma recovery coaching and resources for survivors of childhood trauma, sexual abuse, and domestic violence, it was the latter. "The inspiration came from my own journey of transformation," she says. Having faced significant personal challenges, including trauma, she recognised "a lack of accessible, empathetic, and actionable support for individuals who felt stuck in pain." Her business was not simply a commercial venture but a mission: "My goal was to turn my experience into a source of strength for others, helping them reclaim their lives."

Yet the transition from survivor to entrepreneur was not without obstacles. "The biggest challenge was overcoming self-doubt," Verma admits. "It's one thing to have a vision; it's another to believe you're capable of delivering it." Would people trust her expertise? Could she create something that truly helped others? She confronted these questions head-on, focusing on education and acquiring certifications to strengthen her credibility. "The first client success stories reminded me that the mission was bigger than my fears."

Financial constraints are the bane of many start-ups, and Victim 2 Victor was no exception. "I bootstrapped my business by leveraging savings and keeping initial costs low," Verma explains. Digital tools and free platforms provided the foundation, while organic outreach helped her build an audience. Instead of seeking external funding, she took a lean approach: "The strategy was to reinvest early profits into better tools, marketing, and refining the program." A straightforward yet effective principle guided her early growth: "Transparency with clients about the value they were receiving helped build trust, even when the setup wasn't elaborate."

But what of failure? Many entrepreneurs fear it; Verma embraces it. "Failure is part of the process, and I see it as feedback and valuable lessons, rather than defeat." When setbacks arise, she analyses what went wrong and adapts accordingly. "Having a mentor to lean on makes a world of difference. It's all about pivoting, not quitting."

For those looking to follow a similar path, Verma offers pragmatic advice. "Start small, focus on solving a specific problem, and don't wait for everything to be perfect - just begin." Her emphasis on authenticity is central to her philosophy: "Consistency and authenticity are key. Also, invest in yourself first: learn, grow, and surround yourself with people who believe in your vision." Crucially, she highlights the power of personal narrative: "Don't underestimate the power of storytelling - share your journey because that's what connects people to your mission."

The journey of an entrepreneur is rarely smooth, and staying motivated through adversity is no easy task. Verma's approach is both methodical and deeply personal. "I remind myself why I started and focus on the lives I've already impacted." She practices gratitude, reframing challenges as opportunities. "Gratitude practices help me shift my mindset from scarcity to abundance, and I celebrate even the smallest wins." Self-care is another pillar of her resilience: "I make time for self-care, whether it's through meditation, working out, spending time with loved ones, or simply stepping back to rest and recharge."

Motivation, she concedes, can be fleeting. "Motivation ebbs and flows, but purpose keeps me anchored." It is this unwavering commitment to her mission that defines Verma's venture - not as a mere business, but as a movement towards healing and empowerment.