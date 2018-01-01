Brilliant Companies 2013
Starting a Business
The Serial Entrepreneur Who Is Tackling E-Waste With EcoATMs
Automated kiosks that buy back used electronics aim to ease the electronic waste burden and put cash in consumers' pockets.
